Winston Salem dental office Leal, Spangler & Johnson, DDS is currently accepting new patients.

Drs. Jeff Leal, Vic Spangler and Ben Johnson specialize in providing personalized general and esthetic dentistry. The dental office strives to provide high-quality dental care with a personal touch that focuses on patients’ needs.

“We love helping people achieve a healthy smile,” said Dr. Leal.

Leal, Spangler and Johnson, DDS’s website eases the process of accepting new patients by letting them review its privacy policy, download its new patient letter and complete its new patient registration form. The office submits insurance forms on patients’ behalf.

Leal, Spangler & Johnson, DDS services include routine cleanings and initial periodontal therapy including scaling and root planning to treat periodontal disease. Checkups include a thorough cleaning, a dental exam with digital x-rays, and an oral cancer screening.

Cosmetic dental procedures include professional teeth whitening, crowns and bridges, bonding and porcelain veneers.

The dental office serves as a one-stop shop for the family, also offering pediatric dentistry in Winston Salem from infancy through adolescence. Procedures include orthodontic consults, fillings, space maintainers, crowns, extractions and root canals.

Drs. Leal, Spangler and Johnson also offer Invisalign, a popular way to straighten teeth without the use of braces.

All three dentists believe in giving back to the community. Dr. Leal volunteers with ministries including the Community Care Center dental clinic, the NC Baptist Medical/Dental Bus, Meet the Dentist, and Give Kids a Smile. Dr. Spangler has volunteered with the Baptist Dental Bus, Community Care Center dental clinic and Give Kids a Smile. Dr. Johnson volunteers clinical time with North Carolina Missions of Mercy, Christina’s Smile children’s clinic and the Baptist Dental Bus.

Drs. Leal, Spangler and Johnson are located at 1000 Southpark Blvd. #C in Winston Salem.

For more information including a complete list of services, visit their website at http://www.winston-salemdentists.com or call 336-788-5073.

Contact:

Drs. Leal, Spangler and Johnson

Address: 1000 Southpark Blvd. #C, Winston Salem, NC 27127

Phone: 336.788.5073

Website: http://www.winston-salemdentists.com