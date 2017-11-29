Cryocooler Market: Introduction

Cryocooler is a device which is used for providing active cooling at a cryogenic temperature of around -150 degrees Celsius. Cryocooler follows some thermodynamics techniques which are utilized at the time of cryocooling. The average capacity of cryocooler is around 100W, while a cryoplant has a capacity of 500W. Cryogenic fluids such helium and nitrogen are used for cryocooling. The capability of a cryocooler to cools its internal environment completely depend upon the type of thermodynamics property of the circulating gas.

Now-a-days enterprises are opting different types of cryocooler such as Stirling cryocoolers, Brayton cryocoolers, pulse-tube cryocoolers, Joule Thomson cryocoolers, and Gifford-McMahon cryocoolers. The cryocooler is having applications in several sectors including medical and transportation.

Cryocooler Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major factor driving the adoption of cryocoolers is the rising implementation of cryocoolers in semiconductor industries. The demand of cryocooler is growing rapidly in the military sector to maintain cryogenic temperatures for IR sensors, which are installed in night vision based system and satellite surveillance. Substantial usage of cryocoolers for atmospheric studies in greenhouse effect results in the growth of cryocooler market. Moreover, rising production of natural gas which is used for transportation is also driving the market in positive manner.

High input power consumption of cryocooler is one of the major restraint faced by the vendors in cryocooler market.

Cryocooler Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of Heat exchanger type:

Regenerative heat exchangers

Recuperative heat exchangers

Segmentation on the basis of Hardware

Heat dissipation pipes

Power conditioning units

Compressors

Cold heads

Segmentation on the basis of Services

Technical support services

Preventive maintenance services

Customer training services

Segmentation on the basis of Verticals:

Environmental

Energy & power

Transport

Mining and metal

Research and development

Military

Medical

Commercial

Other

Cryocooler Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of the cryocooler market are : Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. ,Superconductor Technologies Inc. ,Brooks Automation Inc., Advanced Research Systems, Inc., Janis Research Company LLC, Cryomech Inc., Chart Industries Inc., DH Industries BV, and Sunpower Inc.

