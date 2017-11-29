According to a new report Global Application Modernization Services Market, published by KBV research, the Global Application Modernization Services Market size is expected to reach $17.7 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 18% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Application Integration Solution Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 14.8 % during the forecast period.
The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.6% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Application Replatforming Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 22.0% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Application Portfolio Assessment Market.
The Large Enterprises market holds the largest market share in Global Application Modernization Services Market by Organization Size in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Small & Medium Enterprises market is expected to witness a CAGR of 22.5% during (2017 – 2023).
The BFSI market holds the largest market share in Global Application Modernization Services Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 16.2 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.5% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Retail market would garner market size of $2,972.8 million by 2023.
Full Report: http://kbvresearch.com/application-modernization-services-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Application Modernization Services Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Atos, Accenture Plc., Cognizant, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company, Fujitsu Limited, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Macrosoft Inc., Micro Focus, and Asysco.
