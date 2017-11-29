Advanced Data Centre Infrastructure Market: Overview

Advanced data centre infrastructure enables organizations in possessing the critical capability of establishing whether the business needs all the hardware by identifying and measuring data centre assets and their inherent value. Moreover, advanced data centre infrastructure also offers the organization insight into power usage, applications, utilization, cooling requirements and overall performance. The market has been segmented by type into software and services. Furthermore, the market is also segmented by application telecommunications, retail, healthcare, finance and banking among others. The market by geography has been segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and Rest of the World (RoW).

Advanced Data Centre Infrastructure Market: Growth Enablers

With the help of advanced data centre infrastructure, organizations establish business guidelines, set measurable goals and properly investigate in future scenarios. Furthermore, with the increasing stress on energy and green utilization compliance, enterprises are aggressively searching ways to set proper goals and to achieve those goals without any burden on the business resource and base infrastructure. Disparate and unmanaged data centres results in financial pressure and huge budget overlays on organizations. With the help of advanced data centre infrastructure, organizations properly manage the integrated environment of IT and facilities. Moreover, the new advanced infrastructure helps enterprises in redirecting their wasted IT budget towards new business investments in order to achieve their business goals.

Advanced data centres are not only an enabler to the business, but also they provide competitive advantages to the organizations. Effective and advanced data centre infrastructures propel the utilization, efficiency and availability of data centre services and assets. However, facilities and IT organizations invested heavily in technology resources such as tools, processes and people in order to manage the data centre infrastructure but failed due to gaps between IT infrastructures component and data centre facilities. With the help of advanced data centre infrastructure, organizations can now focuses on future goals properly.

Advanced Data Centre Infrastructure Market: Regional Insight

North America is leading the market for advance data centres infrastructure market globally. Furthermore, Asia pacific is expected to witness positive growth over the forecast period from 2015 to 2021. At present, banking sector is dominating the market for advanced infrastructure in terms of application. However, telecommunication segment is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period from 2015 to 2021. The key driving factors contributing in the positive growth of this market is availability and sustainable IT, which is having a positive impact on the advanced data centres infrastructure market at the global level.

In addition, growing opportunities in venture capital funding is one of factor fueling the growth of this market. Furthermore, growth in enterprise visualizations and cloud computing increasing the demand for advanced data centres, which is leading to innovative and new technologies in order to reduce the cost of data centre management and power consumption. The market for advanced data centre infrastructure is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period from 2015 to 2021 benefiting facility vendors as well as IT.

Advanced Data Centre Infrastructure Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the advanced data centre infrastructure market are Emerson Electric Co., nlyte Software, Inc., FieldView Solutions, Inc. and International Business Machines Corporation, Modius, Inc., CA Technologies, Panduit Corp., JouleX LLC, iTRACS Corporation, Inc., Raritan, Inc., SynapSense Corporation, Sentilla Corporation in North America. Rittal GmbH & Co. KG in Europe.