The clay product, which is used to decolorize the oil and remove the pollutants, is called Activated Bleaching Earth. It comprises of attapulgite, bentonite, and montmorillonite materials. The bleaching clay or fuller’s earth are the other names for Activated Bleaching Earth. It is mainly used for improving the quality of oil by removing impurities, traces of metal, and maintaining minimal oil retention.

The Global Activated Bleaching Earth Market has been driven by the growing production of vegetable oils in end use industries. Moreover, it is estimated that the bleaching earth market is set to witness a higher growth due to an increasing number of manufacturing units to produce edible oils, mineral oils & lubricants in biotech industries.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Activated Bleaching Earth Market is categorized on the basis of application. On the basis of application, the market is further segmented into edible oils, mineral oils, and others. Among these, edible oils segment holds the major share of the market due to the growing use of bleaching agents for the purification of vegetable oils and fats in the food industry. The increasing demand for bleaching earth in the heavy end industries such as oil & gas, petrochemicals, food & beverages has propelled the automotive segment to witness a higher growth in the market. In addition to, it is predicted that the mineral oils & lubricants segment is set to grow at a moderate rate in the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the major players functioning in the Global Activated Bleaching Earth Market are Clariant (Switzerland), Taiko Group of Companies (Malaysia), BASF SE(Germany), Ashapura Perfoclay Limited (APL) (India), Musim Mas Holdings (Singapore), The W group(Malaysia), Oil-Dri Corporation of America( U.S.A), 20 Microns Nano Minerals Limited (India), AMC (UK) Limited(the U.K.), among others.

Segmental Analysis:

The Global Activated Bleaching Earth Market is spanned across five key regions of the world namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific holds a major share of the global market and is expected to continue its dominance due to rising demand for bleaching earth in oil & gas, petrochemical industries, and others. These agents are widely used to improve the optimal performance and standard of oil in heavy end industries. Due to these factors, China, India, Indonesia and Malaysia are the major players in this region. The North American region is predicted to witness a higher CAGR in countries such as U.S.A., Canada and Mexico owing to growing demand for biocompatible materials in the automotive, construction and industrial machinery. The new rules and regulations implemented by the World Health Organization (WHO) are estimated to drive the market in the European region during the forecast period. Due to these factors, Germany, the U.K. and Italy are the major contributors to the bleaching earth market in Europe. The Middle East & Africa, and Latin America regions are estimated to observe a significant growth in the market due to the rapid production of vegetable oils, mineral oils & lubricants. Moreover, it is projected that the mineral oils & lubricants segment is set to grow at a moderate rate in the market owing to its harmful benefits to human beings and environment.

