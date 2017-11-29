Euroscion welcomes you to attend the 8th International Conference on Mass Spectrometry during March 12-13, 2018 London,UK. . We cordially invite all the participants sharing their knowledge and research in Mass Spectrometry and its applications with the theme “ New Innovations, Advancements and Applications of Mass Spectrometry”.Mass spectromertyis a powerful technique with a variable uses in biology, chemistry, and physics, but also in clinical medicine and even space exploration. 8th International Conference on Mass Spectrometry 2018 mainly focuses on New Advances and Developments in Mass Spectrometry, Chromatography, Environmental Analysis, Electrophoresis, Forensic analysis, Advances in Separation techniques, Ionization techniques, Mass Spectrometry applications in Pharmaceutical industry and Clinical diagnostics and Mass Spectrometry technology’s include Tandem Mass Spectrometry, Protein Mass Spectrometry, Analytical Mass Spectrometry, Molecular Mass Spectrometry, Miniature Mass Spectrometry and others.
