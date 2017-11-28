Mumbai: Godrej India Culture Lab is proud to collaborate with Indian Institute of Human Settlements for the fourth edition of the Urban Lens Film Festival. The festival comes for the first time to Mumbai! It has had successful runs this year in Bengaluru and New Delhi, and it remains committed to the idea that cinema allows us a space to reflect and re-examine the cities we live in.

The Mumbai edition will showcase a Best Of Urban Lens collection of films over two days on December 2 and December 3. With a fantastic selection of short films, documentaries and feature length fiction films, the curation reflects the range of cinema that is exploring what it means to live in a city in India. These include Mira Nair’s India Cabaret, Hardik Mehta’s Amdavad ma Famous, Avijit Mukul Kishore’s Vertical City among others.

We will also screen four international films, from Canada, Egypt, South Africa and Israel, this includes the Amnesty International Human Rights Award winning documentary, NOMA by Pablo Pineda.

The festival will include a conversation with Nishtha Jain and Madhavi Tangella, a panel discussion on Development in a Choking City and an exhibition by Ritesh Uttamchandani.

This event is free and open for all. Schedule attached

Date: Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3

Venue: Auditorium, (First Floor)

Godrej ONE, Vikhroli (East)

(Entry from Eastern Express Highway)

RSVP: indiaculturelab@godrejinds.com.