Making another appearance on the Conde Nast Traveler Reader’s Choice Awards, The Legian Bali is proud to announce its place as part of the Top 15 Resorts in Asia 2017, as voted by the public. With only two other resorts in Bali making the Top 15 list, this award indicates an advancement and further recognition for The Legian Bali in the international resort scene.

The Conde Nast Traveler Reader’s Choice Awards is a particularly high honor as travellers not only vote, but submit ratings and comments, sharing their positive experiences and personal views with the world. Due to this unique voting system, this great accolade signifies The Legian Bali’s continued achievement in hospitality excellence even after 20 years. And as such, The Legian Bali extends its sincerest gratitude to all those who have supported.

Thank you, from The Legian Bali.

About The Legian Bali

The Legian Bali is a dual concept hotel that sets a new standard for resort living with its contemporary approach to traditional Indonesian design. Set in landscaped tropical gardens with Indonesian sculptures and indigenous art, the resort features 67 all-suites that are among the most spacious in Bali, along with 14 private pool villas set in the neighboring compound of The Club, and the luxurious sea front, two-storey Beach House; all designed to exude the feel of high-end private residences.

The Club in particular, features a more premium level of indulgence, with dedicated personal butler services trained by consultants from The Guild of Professional English Butlers.

The Legian Bali is a mere 25-minute drive from the Ngurah Rai International Airport and is situated on Bali’s southern coast, along Seminyak Beach and within walking distance of some of Bali’s trendiest restaurants, shopping and nightlife; raising the bar on luxury amidst the serenity of the island’s natural beauty.

About The Legian Hotel Management

Established in 2016, LHM (Legian Hotel Management Ltd.) offers comprehensive management services from Technical & Planning Advisory, Financial Advisory, Operations & Maintenance, Marketing, Finance, and Human Resources.

LHM ensures that the guest at each of its property experiences lifestyle beyond compare, aiming for perfection and crafting delightful experiences where things come together effortlessly, giving guests an authentic sense of luxury in harmony with each unique environment.

LHM’s portfolio includes:

The Legian Bali, Indonesia

The Club at The Legian Bali, Indonesia

