CITIZEN’s NH8350-83E and NH8350-83L are a pair of handsome men’s automatic watches made for those dressy occasions.
This pair of eye-catchingly handsome watches comes with the automatic 8200 movement. Enclosed in a 40mm diameter stainless steel case, the eatches come in either a black or blue dial a stainless steel bracelet, silver hands, silver stick indexes, and a day and date window.
Specifications:
NH8350-83E
Caliber No. 8200
Movement Automatic
Strap Stainless steel
Water Resistant 5 Bar
Class Type Fold Over Clasp with Push Botton
Case Size 40mm
Case Stainless Steel
Glass Crystal Glass
Features:
Automatic, Day and date display
