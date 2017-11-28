With a heavy emphasis on bridging the gap between industry and academia, St. Kabir Institute of Professional Studies has been approaching Management education in India, differently. The B School, which carries the legacy of over three decades, has been raising the bar for PGDM by involving industry experts in every phase of its course delivery. From designing the curriculum to rigorous industry interfaces with PGDM students, St. Kabir Institute of Professional Studies’ AICTE approved two years full-time management program with dual specialization is drawing a lot of attention in Gujarat- from academicians and industrialists alike.

SKIPS, Ahmedabad has remained committed to offering high end, high quality, value-driven management education to students- making it gradually evolve as one of the top PGDM schools in Gujarat. Through various industry oriented initiatives, curriculum, and strong faculty team, it has lived up to that commitment and exceeded expectations over the years. SKIPS has brought its recognition like ‘Fastest Growing B School’ Times of India 2017 and The Most Admired Business School of the year (Gujarat) for National Business and Service Leadership Awards Organized by APS research and Media.

Amongst the admirable aspects of St. Kabir Institute of Professional Studies, Ahmedabad is its stunning infrastructure, which serves as the perfect platform for a dynamic learning experience for students. From AC classrooms to well-equipped labs and library, cafeteria and state of the art auditorium, the facilities are top notch. They aid students participating in a wide range of cultural and sporting activities besides ones like the Book and Movie clubs. Moreover, they are also the setting for events of the Industry Interaction Forum, which aims to offer students the required corporate exposure.

One of the objectives of the B Schools is to create industry ready professionals at the end of the program. That’s why SKIPS’s courses in Marketing / Digital Marketing, Finance, Human Resources, Operations, International Business and Information Technology are designed with industry inputs. The faculty team, many of whom have vast industry experience, deliver the courses using new age teaching pedagogy like case studies, group discussions, simulated exercises, workshops, role plays etc, to build a strong foundation for future management professionals.

Some years ago SKIPS, Ahmedabad signed a MoU with the University of Aberdeen to offer its students global exposure. Through initiatives like Employability Enhancement Program and Profile Enhancement Support, they are equipped to face the challenges of the industry. Internships with top organizations ensure that they have firsthand corporate experience. Rajat Singh, who did his internship with the renowned Adani Group vouchers, “It helped me understand how organizations function and how I can find my place in the industry.”

The results of these concerted efforts have been reflected in the final placements. St. Kabir Institute of Professional Studies, Ahmedabad has had 282 corporate recruiters, top names in their respective sectors. Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Securities, JK Tyres, ITC, Pepsico, TCS, Idea, Vodafone, are just some of the big names that have recruited from the B School. Mr. Pratik Soyantar, AVP – Human Capital Management, Yes Bank Ltd. revealed the attraction when he said, “Last year we came here for the first time and had a great experience. We believe the skills students get here can help them succeed in their careers.”

Mr. Harshal Modi, Territory Sales In-charge, Pidillite Industries Ltd. and alum of the institute stands testimony to that. He echoes the sentiments of fellow alumni, who have had rewarding careers as he states, “The well-blended curriculum with case studies boosted my confidence and prepared me for the corporate world and its challenges.” The B School promises to keep up with its mission. Dr. Ram Kumar Balyan, Director, SKIPS, Ahmedabad asserts, “We give our students the freedom to experiment with new ideas while they get desired guidance.”

Now you can give your future career the edge too. Students pursuing or having completed three-year graduate program in any discipline with minimum 50% aggregate marks from any university are eligible for the PGDM at SKIPS, Ahmedabad. Candidates are shortlisted based on the application form and CAT/ CMAT/ XAT/ MAT/ ATMA scores. Shortlisted candidates go through personal interviews before being selected for the program.

SKIPS is now inviting applications for PGDM 2018-2020. To apply, visit: http://bit.ly/2hlcd4Y

About St. Kabir Institute of Professional Studies

St. Kabir Institute of Professional Studies’ rigorous two years’ PGDM programme- led by some of the leading academicians of the country- preparing managers for all walks of life. At SKIPS, Management is taught in order to empower students to move the world forward.

SKIPS is an AICTE approved B-school in Ahmedabad with state-of-the-art infrastructure allowing students to learn from the most updated classroom and campus technologies. The curriculum is packed with intensive industry-academia interfaces and the SKIPS PGDM participant gets to go through incisive certification courses and LIVE projects in order to prepare themselves for global managerial positions.

