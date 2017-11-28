Silicon Sense first to achieve EPA approval to import detonation nanodiamonds to US

Nanodiamond additives can significantly improve the performance of metal finishing, polymer thermal and mechanical compounds, polymer coatings, CMP polishing and a range of other applications

Nashua, NH, USA/Helsinki, Finland – 27 November 2017: Silicon Sense, the US representative of Finnish nanodiamond manufacturer Carbodeon Ltd Oy, has become the first US-based importer of detonation nanodiamond materials to be granted registration by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to import nanodiamonds into the US for industrial purposes.

The registrations, under the Low Volume Exemption (LVE) rule, cover four main Carbodeon product ranges including three mono-functionalized nanodiamond grades and one multi-functionalized grade.

“Following precise environmental risk analysis using data from Carbodeon as well as invaluable inputs from a number of our US customers, the EPA has granted LVE registration for all Carbodeon proprietary nanodiamond materials currently supplied in the USA,” said Mr James Meriano, Vice-President of Silicon Sense.

“Customer safety and environmental issues are always among our top priorities. This EPA approval will further strengthen our already strong position in the US market place and beyond,” said Dr Vesa Myllymäki, CEO of Carbodeon.

“The four approved types of nanodiamond product are used in enhancing thermal, mechanical and other properties in polymers, coatings and metal finishing across multiple industries including electronics, automotive, aerospace and defence, industrial and consumer”.