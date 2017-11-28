Salereporter , the instant deal notification App based on demand and supply, announced that it has partnered with Mountain Mike’s Pizza in two San Jose locations. Salereporter App allows a business to issue discounted deals at a time then the business is experiencing low foot traffic.

For a restaurant, empty tables are potentially lost revenue. Salereporter on their website states that customers would likely visit a business if they get instant alerts. In an article about the shopping malls foot traffic, Wall Street Journal quoted “Personalized shopping experiences are becoming a focus for customers, according to the International Council of Shopping Centers, a trade group. In its survey of 1,022 adults in February, 39% of the respondents said they would visit a mall or shopping center more often if they received alerts from stores that are selling products they are interested in purchasing.”

Salereporter fills that void. A local store utilizes the Salereporter platform to notify the people nearby. A business does not need to offer deals when they are busy during peak times such as dinnertime. Salereporter App saves business money by eliminating the cost of producing and distributing coupons which in turn reduces the cost of customer acquisition.

Salereporter App allows a business owner to drive up their sales by attracting foot traffic. Customers tend to spend more when they come to a business. When the consumers have installed Salereporter App, they don’t have to chase deals. The deals come to them. Consumers don’t have to collect coupons. It is not fun to collect coupons. People spend their valuable time collecting coupons and often times they forget to use them and the coupon expires. Moreover, most coupons come with many strings attached – for example a consumer can use them at certain time, date and minimum purchase. Salereporter eliminates all those inconveniences. The App brings the live deals to consumer and the users choose whether to take the deal or not.

Salereporter was born when the founders saw many small business owners were shutting their doors because they could not compete with larger competitors with deep pockets. Salereporter team believes in supporting local businesses while providing the best value to users. There isn’t really a “deal” where one party wins at the cost of another. With Salereporter, consumers feel a sense of happiness when they get to support their favorite local businesses.

