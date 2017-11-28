Furniture Industry in Saudi Arabia is an import driven market with supplies from major companies such as China, Italy, US and South Asian Countries.

Saudi Arabia is one of the principal markets in Middle East region. An increase in demand is exhibited with respect to new demand of residential houses. With increasing personal disposable income in hand, a rise in demand has also been witnessed by individuals for new furniture for existing homes. With changing times, the utility derived out of furniture has also taken a radical shift. Consumers tend to prefer furniture products which enhance the social appeal of their house along with products which are multi utility and save on space.

Internet Penetration is rising giving way for demand for online furniture. Role of media has also played a pivotal role in increasing the demand for furniture products. Consumers tend to get new innovative ideas on redecoration of houses from various TV programs and magazines which particulars cater to home furnishings. E Commerce has played an important role in advertising and promotion of furniture products across the country.

Office Furniture Sector in Saudi Arabia has witnessed growth at swift pace. A considerable effort has been put forward in this regard as the government is trying to reduce their dependence on oil exports and would like to promote growth of other sectors as well.

The report on The Saudi Arabia Furniture Industry by Ken Research titled “The KSA Furniture Market by End Users (Home, Office, Hotels and Industrial), By Product Categories (Bedroom – Bed, Wardrobe, Dressing Table; Living Room – Sofa, Sofa cum Bed, Television Sets, Coffee Table and Center Table; Dining Room; Kitchen), Children Furniture and Online Furniture Market – Outlook to 2022” suggests a double digit growth in the furniture sector for manufacturers, retailers as well as online players. Specialized players in hotel furniture such as Styl group and other entity will continue to underscore growth in future and penetrate further in the category.

Key Topics Covered in the Report

• Furniture Sales in Saudi Arabia

• Furniture Design Preference in KSA

• Saudi Arabia Furniture Retail Market

• Number of Furniture Stores in Saudi Arabia

• Online Furniture Sale in the Saudi Arabia

• Spend on the Saudi Arabia Furniture

• Retail Store Sale, Online Sale, Exclusive Store Sale

• Revenue of Al Aamer Furniture

• Sale of Al-Jedaie Fabrics and Furniture Co

• Sale of Riyadh Furniture Industries in KSA

• Number of stores of Almutlaq Furniture

• Annual Growth Major Furniture Players KSA

• Forecasted growth of furniture industry

• Market share of major players operating in the furniture industry

For more information on the market research report please refer to the below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/consumer-products-and-retail/home-and-office-furnishings/ksa-home-furniture-market/142278-95.html

Related Reports by Ken Research

