According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the gelcoat market looks attractive with opportunities in the wind energy, marine, construction, tanks, and transportation industries. The global gelcoat market is expected to reach an estimated $1.04 billion by 2022 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2017 to 2022. Growth in marine, wind and construction industries is driving gelcoat consumption.

Polyester, vinyl ester, and epoxy gelcoats are mainly used in this market. Lucintel forecasts that the polyester gelcoat is expected to remain the largest segment due to low cost and wide application area. Epoxy gelcoat is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period supported by the growth of wind energy industry.

Within the gelcoat market, marine is expected to remain the largest end use industry. The wind energy industry is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, supported by the increasing installation of wind turbines.

North America is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of growth in the end use industries industry.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include a shift towards low styrene emission gelcoat and the development of gelcoat having compatibility with different resin system. Ashland Inc., Scott Bader, Allnex, Bufa Composite Systems GmbH & Co. KG, Polynt-Reichhold Group, and HK Research Corporation are among the major suppliers of gelcoat.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global gelcoat market by end use industry, resin chemistry, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Gelcoat Market 2017-2022: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global gelcoat market by end use industry, resin chemistry, and region as follows:

By End Use Industry [Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2011 – 2022]:

• Wind

• Marine

• Construction

• Transportation

• Tanks

• Others

By Resin Chemistry [Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2011 – 2022]:

• Polyester

• Vinylester

• Epoxy

• Others

By Region [Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2011 – 2022]:

• North America

− US

• Europe

− Russia

− France

− Germany

− Italy

• Asia Pacific

− China

− India

− Japan

• The Rest of the World

− Brazil

