Global Nocturia Market: Overview

Experiencing frequent urge of urination during the night after sleeping is a medical condition that is termed as nocturia or nocturnal polyuria. This happens among the aged patients and sleep deficiency can often lead to nocturia. The women that are between 18 to 49 years have more chances of having nocturia than men, the percentage reverses after the age of 60. Other reasons that cause nocturia are depression, mental stress, low level of physical activities, and congestive heart failure.

Global Nocturia Market: Segmentation

The global nocturia market is segmented into its types, causes, and regions. On the basis of types, the market is segregated into mixed nocturia, bladder storage problems, and nocturnal polyuria. Based on the causes, the market is categorized into urological infection, a tumor of the bladder, diuretic medications, regular alcohol or coffee, liver infection, diabetes, pregnancy, and others. The geographical segmentation of the global nocturia market includes North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World.

Global Nocturia Market: Growth Factors

For the proper cure of nocturia, diagnosis of cardiac symptoms, identification of neurological disorders, hypertension, and intake of medicines such as cardiac glycosides should be appropriate, thus awareness about the condition has increased. A thorough examination of the patients should be done to diagnose for sleep apnea, lower limb edema, obesity, and pelvic analysis. The diagnostics segment of the nocturia market will maintain a consistent demand as the population of the aged people is increasing across the global. According to the study conducted by the National Institute of Aging around 1.6 billion of the population will be aged over 65 by 2050. Surgical intervention with respect to transurethral prostatectomy and pelvic organ prolapse repair is the final approaches for surgeons and physicians. In past couple of years, nocturia has gained a lot of attention owing to its increased cases has prompted researches and manufacturers to make investments thereby improving quality sleep and on the whole increasing the life rating. Some of the drugs that are pipelined include desmopressin acetate, fed ova agon, darifenacin, ASP-7035, Patrol, lidocaine, among others.

Global Nocturia Market: Regional Analysis

Due to the sophisticated healthcare infrastructure in the countries such as US and Canada the North American region has emerged as the most lucrative region in the global market for nocturia. Europe too is experiencing a positive approach owing to the feasible support, rising aging population, and sponsorship from government agencies and private companies. Asia-Pacific and other regional markets are also growing in the nocturia market owing to the rise in the research activities thus contributing significantly to the global nocturia market. For the new market players and the existing ones, these regions provide a pool of opportunities to grow and explore in this field owing to rise in disposable income, developments in healthcare infrastructure, and increasing incidences of bladder cancer and diabetes conditions.

Global Nocturia Market: Competitive Players

Some of the key market players that are involved in the nocturia market include Allergan, Inc., Vantia Therapeutics, Astellas Pharma Inc., Urigen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd.

