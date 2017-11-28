A new website called SEN Experts has been launched with the ambition of helping parents navigate the special educational needs (SEN) process in the UK.

The new website aims to help parents understand how to access SEN support for their children and provides tools as well as advice on how to approach the new Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) process, a system that has been introduced to replace the old Statementing system.

The new SEN Experts site is intended to level the playing field for parents and help them navigate the difficult and challenging EHCP process. It offers a bird’s eye view of the EHCP system, from the original request for an assessment through to the official appeals process. The site can be used by parents to plan for any difficulties that they may encounter and provide key information they will need.

SEN Experts wants parents to understand that whilst challenging, with careful planning and preparation the EHCP process can be navigated. With real on point advice and factual information about EHCPs parents no longer have to feel like they are at a disadvantage.

Commenting on the sites launch, the founder of SEN Experts was quoted as saying

“Many parents find the Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) process rather daunting when they first encounter it. We hope that by providing an overview of the EHCP system parents have a greater understanding of the potential support available to them.”

Anyone interested in learning more about SEN Experts can view the freshly launched site. Alternatively, the organisation can be contacted directly with the information provided below.

Contact:

David Hanson

Company: SEN Experts

Address: 20-22 Wenlock Road, London, N1 7GU, UK

Email: dhanson@senexperts.co.uk

Website: https://senexperts.co.uk/