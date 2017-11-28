Albertville, MN – Sledhead 24-7 North America’s premier snowmobile television show enters its 13th season with a renewed focus on great storytelling, the latest gear and gadgets and dream destination rides. The Emmy nominated magazine show can be viewed on more than 100 million HH’s, including Fox Sports North, Fox Sports Wisconsin and coast to coast in Canada on the Wild-TV Network.

For “Sledhead 24-7” host Chelsie Skorich, Hosting the show is much more than a job, snowmobiling is her passion.

“I pretty much grew up riding, my father worked in operations for ISOC and before I knew it was calling regional races and the fun has never stopped. “

When the first flakes start to fall, rider’s want to be ready. “Sledhead 24-7” team of tech experts, share tips on getting your sled prepared to ride. Exclusive coverage from AMSOIL Championship Snocross Powered by RAM, as the world’s most significant snocross racers battle on extreme tracks.

Series Producer Brody Boese in his second year at the helm is excited to share the latest news and information about all the new sleds.

“Are you thinking about a buying a new sled? Wait until you hear from our world-class test riders. Ride, rate and review, it’s what they do.”

Looking for a great destination? Sledhead 24-7 will steer you to the world’s greatest places to ride. Senior Producer Joe Harewicz explains the process for a destination story.

“Our goal is to share the local charms for each destination. We start with the trail system, clubs, local power sports dealers and racers in the community “.

Simply put, if it happens on a snowmobile, you’ll see it first on “Sledhead 24-7.” http://www.sledhead24-7.com

