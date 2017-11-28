New Hyde Park, NY, November 28, 2017 — Parker Jewish Institute for Health Care and Rehabilitation is proud to announce that Maureen Schneider, RN, the Director of Corporate Admissions at Parker, will be honored at the 2017 Long Island Power Women in Business Awards and Networking Event. Presented by Schneps Communications and The Long Island Press, the event honors top Long Island businesswomen and community leaders for their outstanding leadership and their contributions to the community. The networking and awards ceremony takes place on the evening of Thursday, November 30th at Leonard’s in Great Neck. The evening concludes with a raffle, with 100% of the proceeds going to benefit a local charity.

Maureen Schneider has been with Parker Jewish Institute for 30 years. She began as a staff nurse in the Diagnostic and Treatment Center, became the Director of the Adult Day Health Care Medical Model Program, and in 2016 she was asked to become the Director of Corporate Admissions for Parker Jewish Institute.

“Aside from being responsible for the overall admissions process at Parker, Maureen educates area hospitals about Parker’s programs,” said Michael N. Rosenblut, Parker President and CEO. “These include sub-acute/post-acute care, short term rehabilitation, nursing home, social model day care, community/inpatient hospice, certified home health care agency, managed long term care plan, medical transportation, and onsite dialysis center,” he said. “We’re proud Maureen received this prestigious award, because she’s earned it,” Rosenblut added.

In her many talks, Maureen also lectures at local libraries, Naturally Occurring Retirement Communities (NORCS), senior centers and health fairs. Her various topics range from How to Communicate with your Physician Effectively, Mood Disorders, Diabetes, How to Improve your Sleep, Depression, Alternatives to Nursing Home Placement and Coping with Holiday Stress.

Maureen has been a Registered Nurse for 50 years, was previously a nurse at Long Island Jewish for 20 years, and graduated from Misericordia Nursing School in the Bronx. Maureen has been married for 49 years, has four married children and 12 grandchildren. She has lived in the same house with her husband in Floral Park, New York, for 40 years.

Parker Jewish Institute, conveniently located at the Queens-Nassau County border in New Hyde Park, is a leading provider of Short Term Rehabilitation and Long Term Care. At the forefront of innovation in patient-centered health care and new technology, Parker also leads in teaching and geriatric research. Parker Jewish Institute features round-the-clock clinical teams, and is nationally renowned as a skilled nursing facility, as well as a provider of community-based health care, encompassing Social Adult Day Care, Home Health Care and Hospice Program. https://parkerinstitute.org/