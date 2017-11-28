Swiss watches are known across the world for their innovation and style. Prime Watches, an online retailer of Swiss watches is offer the latest luxury models from leading brands in the market.

Longines Elegant L4.309.5.87.7

Longines Elegant L4.309.5.87.7 as its name suggests is meant for women who want to flaunt an elegant look wherever they go. The watch comes with a date display using which the wearer can plan her day to day routine. It has a rose gold bezel and is equipped with a two toned strap. It is resistant to all types of scratches because of the presence of sapphire crystal glass and therefore can be used without a high level of maintenance.

It comes with a water resistance capacity up to 30 meters. Therefore, it can be worn even on rainy days without any chance of damage. The watch has been created using diamonds and has a mother of pearl dial color. Automatic timing ensures accurate timing. It has a 2 year warranty.

Tag HeuerAquaracer

Tag Heuer Aquaracer is a stylish watch which has been designed keeping in mind the ever changing preferences of the women of today. The watch has a number of distinctive features such as analogue, date display and luminous hand. It has a silver colored bezel and has a stainless steel strap. The watch has been made from sapphire crystal. The watch has a water resistance capacity up to 300 meters and therefore can be worn while taking a dip in the swimming pool.The watch has quartz movement and comes with a round case shape.

Fossil Jacqueline ES3434

The Fossil Jacqueline ES3434 which forms a part of this Swiss watch collection is an ideal option for the women of today who love to experiment with the ongoing fashion trends. The watch comes with an analogue feature and has a gold colored bezel which speaks volumes about the sophisticated fashion tastes of the wearer.

This timepiece is equipped with a stainless steel strap and has been made using premium grade of mineral glass which protects it from scratches. It has a water resistance capacity up to 30 meters and therefore can be exposed to water up to a level without any scope of damage. Accurate timing is ensured by the quartz movement of the watch. It has a gold colored dial and comes with a 2 year warranty.

The price of Swiss watches for women tends to differ from one model to another. A close look at the available offers and discounts will enable buyers to acquire the watches of their choice within a reasonable range.

