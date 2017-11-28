In this report, the global Warehousing and Logistics Robots market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Warehousing and Logistics Robots in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Warehousing and Logistics Robots market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

ABB

Amazon Robotics

Clearpath Robotics

Daifuku

Denso Wave

FANUC

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

KION Group

Krones

Meidensha Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Murata Machinery

Omron Adept Technology

SSI SCHAEFER

Swisslog

Toyota Industries Corporation (Material Handling Group TMHG)

Vanderlande

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

6 River Systems

Aethon Inc.

AGVE Group

Axium Group

Balyo

Bastian Solutions

BEUMBER Group

C&D Skilled Robotics

CANVAS Technology

Cornerstone Automation Systems (CASI)

EK Automation

Eisenmann

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Mobile Robot Platforms

Shuttle Automated Storage and Retrieval System

Industrial Robotic Manipulators

Gantry Robots

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Warehousing and Logistics Robots for each application, including

Third-Party Logistics Service Providers

E-Commerce Businesses

