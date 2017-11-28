The global ginger market is likely to witness steady growth on account of wide ranging applications of ginger in various end use industries. In addition to its traditional use as a spice in many Asia Pacific countries, demand for ginger is also growing on account of its use in tea, alcoholic beverages, and confectionary products. On account of these factors, the global ginger market is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 6.5% through 2022. The report titled “Ginger Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022” offers valuable insights and analysis on the key factors that are likely to boost the market growth over the assessment period.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/3795

The medicinal uses of ginger are also likely to boost its demand among end-users as Asia Pacific region becomes a hub of medical tourism across the globe. Many countries in the region are promoting their traditional medicinal system to cater to a growing section of patients. The medicinal uses of ginger, in conjunction with its uses as spice and flavoring agent. These factors will create market opportunities for players engaged in the production, distribution, and sales of ginger, with global revenues likely to surpass US$ 4 Bn by the end of 2022.

In a bid to give readers detailed insights on the global ginger market, the report offers segment-wise analysis on the basis of form, distribution channel, and application. On the basis of form, the key segments include fresh, pickled, preserved, dried, powdered, crystallized, and ‘others’. Among these, demand for fresh ginger remains dominant, as it is used in many households across Asia Pacific. In addition to Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa is another lucrative market for ginger, and is likely to boost its performance over the forecast period. Exports of ginger from these regions to markets in North America and Europe are likely to create growth opportunities for manufacturers.

Browse Complete Report with TOC @ https://www.mrrse.com/ginger-market

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into culinary, snacks & convenience foods, bakery products, alcoholic beverages, chocolate confectionary and non-alcoholic beverages. Among these segments, culinary segment is likely to remain most lucrative during the forecast period. The leading distribution channels of the global ginger market include modern grocery retail, non-grocery retail, traditional grocery, and ‘other channels’. Among these, traditional and modern grocery, along with non-grocery retail stores remain the prime distribution channels for manufacturers globally.

Some of the leading companies profiled in the report include Monterey Bay Spice Co. Inc., Yummy Food Industrial Group, Indian Organic Farmers Producer Co. Ltd., Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., Sun Impex International Foods L.L.C., Sino-Nature International Co. Ltd., Atmiya International, Buderim Group Ltd., Food Market Management Inc., and SA Rawther Spices Pvt. Ltd.

Enquire About this Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/3795

About MRRSE

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of market intelligence reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States

Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: https://www.mrrse.com/