From the union of two historical brands that express the best quality, the excellence and the savoir-faire, Eberhard & Co. and Blizzard, a special ski is born:

“Blizzard Quattro Special Edition”

A ski with high performance created to excite skiers and collectors: a unique personalization and an eye-catching graphic, similar to the one of the famous and iconic watch Chrono 4, make this ski stand out, in the occasion of a very important anniversary for Eberhard.

The Swiss watchmaking Maison celebrates this year the 130 years of its history, an independent and uninterrupted history, full of challenges and successes. For this occasion, it activated a series of special collaborations with companies in line with the position and the philosophy of the brand: the latest is the one with Blizzard, an Austrian brand that from 2006 joined Tecnica Group, a leading company in the production of handmade skis, one of the world’s leading manufacturers in the sports industry since the late nineties.

Both brands are synonymous with precision, elegance and technique; both share an audience of attentive and demanding enthusiasts that in an object seek the beauty but also the functionality, and the high performances. These are all features that you can find in this highest quality ski. The common denominator that binds the choice of two products belonging to two prestigious companies, the Chrono 4 by Eberhard watch and the Blizzard Quattro RS ski, is the “quattro”,

the key element that we find in the name and in the graphics of the ski. The logo chosen for the customization is the one of Chrono 4 130, the latest masterpiece created by Eberhard for its 130th anniversary.

Chrono 4 (patented – registered design), born in 2001, is the symbol of Eberhard & Co. and has revolutionized the reading of time: it’s the first and only chronograph in the history of watchmaking with four aligned counters. Minutes, hours, 24 hours, and seconds all aligned horizontally for the first time ever. The reading of the time has never been so extraordinarily natural. A milestone of excellence, achieved thanks to the passion and the commitment undertaken to create a unique mechanism for the complexity and the difficulty in the manufacturing. Its celebratory version is the Chrono 4 130 proposed in an extraordinary limited edition of 130 pieces with skeletonized dial, but also produced in a non-limited version, characterized by a sporty and captivating look.

Blizzard Quattro RS is a high performance ski, dedicated to demanding skiers and is the most technologically innovative ski of the Austrian company. A concentrate of technology, functional to give the maximum control and responsiveness to an advanced skier, who is seeking a ski that is the perfect balance between four key elements: Stability, Precision, Control and Agility. A “Sandwich” construction, derived from the races, with prestigious materials such as carbon, and innovative solutions such as the full-suspension system, give this ski excellent stability and elastic return.

“The goal of this special initiative is the enhancement of our brand, in a year that is so important, developing targeted projects with selected partners such as Blizzard, which represent the excellence in their field of reference. An exclusive and precious product is born – says Mario Peserico – General Manager of Eberhard & Co. – This ski is an object of desire, but only for few people: Blizzard Quattro Special Edition was produced in limited edition for a selection of specialized stores, and all the 130 pieces have already been sold like hot cakes!”

The official presentation will take place in Kaprun, Austria and there is no better place to test the potential of the ski with some athletes of the Team Blizzard, among them the Olympic champion Daniela Ceccarelli, Anne Wangler, a professional freeskier, and Mariaelena Rahman, a former member of the Italian team for the World Cup.