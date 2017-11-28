New Delhi: 28th November 2017: ComMutiny – The Youth Collective (CYC) to kick starts an ambitious edition of “Samvidhan LIVE! The Jagrik Project” – a unique nationwide public initiative to live and experience fundamental rights and duties of our Constitution through an interactive board game.

ComMutiny partner organisations across 14 states of India will together execute this novel and interactive initiative to deepen the refl-action (Reflection + Action) abilities of young citizens. Each of the several hundred participants in this program will perform weekly tasks based on a fundamental right or duty designed as a game or activity. Participants will also engage in peer level discussions each week. The 5-week project is designed to impart practical knowledge of the Constitution and help participants articulate their understanding of the Constitution while performing each weekly activity or task.

Commenting on the initiative Ashraf Patel, Convener, ComMutiny – The Youth Collective (CYC) said, “The Constitution quite aptly provides direction to us as a nation. As citizens however, in the rut of everyday life trying to fulfill our dreams of a better life, how far are we able to help the Constitution come alive? Samvidhan LIVE! The Jagrik Project is designed to create a consonance between the nation’s dreams and the dreams of young people; not only for themselves but also their dream for the nation they want to build and a larger society that is nurtured on the constitutional values.”

The program format is unique in that, each ‘Jagrik’ (jagruk + nagrik) will be paired with another Jagrik from a different background but near similar in age. Both will embark on a 5-week journey to discover their dreams, values, question their responsibilities and perform several duties as tasks to explore their inside-out youth leadership. The duo will complete challenges that test them emotionally and physically.

The Jagrik teams will be recognized for their efforts at a regional event. The top Jagrik teams from across India will be felicitated at a national event in New Delhi in Jan 2018 to coincide with Republic Day. The Jagriks will be ably supported by mentors that include youth workers, civil society representatives, policy makers and media practitioners among others, during their 5-week journey.

This initiative was run last year and a survey revealed that the jagriks scored 70% on understanding of the Constitution as opposed to a national average of 36%.

This is what has prompted us to come back bigger and better and in this edition of the initiative participants are from Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Telengana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Manipur, Nagaland, Uttar Pradesh , West Bengal and New Delhi.