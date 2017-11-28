Toronto based marketing firm Short Circuit Media launches new service for high level executives who want to use marketing tools to build a higher profile and increase their chances of landing the top jobs at large organizations.

Today CEOs not only have to be ready to lead, they must also be ready to be seen. It takes more than a great resume and a successful track record to persuade a Board of Directors.

“I did a search on LinkedIn and found that there were over 6000 individuals in Toronto alone who were at the VP level or higher at companies with over 1000 employees,” says Short Circuit Media President Aidan Crawford.

“That got me thinking, what can these professionals do to make themselves stand out from the crowd when they apply for a job as CEO or other top positions? And the answer was marketing.”

Short Circuit Media has helped consultants, trainers and professional speakers market themselves better since 2010. However executives need more than a shiny website and some social media.

“In addition to creating a superior online presence, we partnered with an executive coach, a top LinkedIn trainer as well as a vocal and presentation coach to provide a program that not only raises a client’s profile, but also gives them the skills to succeed once they get shortlisted for a top job.”

To learn more about this unique new service please visit https://ShortCircuitMedia.com/ExecSuccess

