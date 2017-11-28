According to a new report Global Cognitive Analytics Market, published by KBV research, the Global Cognitive Analytics Market size is expected to reach $15.1 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 43% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Tools market holds the largest market share in Global Cognitive Analytics Market by Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Services market is expected to witness a CAGR of 47.1% during (2017 – 2023).

The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, IBM Corporation and Microsoft Corporation are the forerunners in the Cognitive Analytics market.

KBV Cardinal Matrix – Cognitive Analytics Market

Cognitive Analytics Market Size

Source: KBV Research Analysis

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Asset Maintenance Cognitive Analytics Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 39 % during the forecast period.Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research

The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 40.3% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Fraud & Risk Management Cognitive Analytics Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 47.7% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Sales & Marketing Cognitive Analytics Market.

The Large Enterprises market holds the largest market share in Global Cognitive Analytics Market by Organization Size in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Small & Medium Enterprises market would attain market value of $5,699.8 million by 2023.

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Cognitive Analytics Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Google, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Nokia Corporation, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company.

Global Cognitive Analytics Market Segmentation

By Type

Tools

Services

Professional

Managed

By Application

Asset Maintenance

Fraud & Risk Management

Sales & Marketing

Supply Chain Management

Others

By Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premise

By Vertical

BFSI

Retail & Consumer Goods

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Government

Telecom & IT

Education

Others

By Geography

North America Cognitive Analytics Market Size

US Cognitive Analytics Market Size

Canada Cognitive Analytics Market Size

Mexico Cognitive Analytics Market Size

Rest of North America Cognitive Analytics Market Size

Europe Cognitive Analytics Market

Germany Cognitive Analytics Market

UK Cognitive Analytics Market

France Cognitive Analytics Market

Russia Cognitive Analytics Market

Spain Cognitive Analytics Market

Italy Cognitive Analytics Market

Rest of Europe Cognitive Analytics Market

Asia Pacific Cognitive Analytics Market

China Cognitive Analytics Market

Japan Cognitive Analytics Market

India Cognitive Analytics Market

South Korea Cognitive Analytics Market

Singapore Cognitive Analytics Market

Malaysia Cognitive Analytics Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Cognitive Analytics Market

LAMEA Cognitive Analytics Market

Brazil Cognitive Analytics Market

Argentina Cognitive Analytics Market

UAE Cognitive Analytics Market

Saudi Arabia Cognitive Analytics Market

South Africa Cognitive Analytics Market

Nigeria Cognitive Analytics Market

Rest of LAMEA Cognitive Analytics Market

Companies Profiled

IBM Corporation

Amazon Web Services

Google, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAS Institute, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company

