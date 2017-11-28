According to a new report Global Cognitive Analytics Market, published by KBV research, the Global Cognitive Analytics Market size is expected to reach $15.1 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 43% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Tools market holds the largest market share in Global Cognitive Analytics Market by Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Services market is expected to witness a CAGR of 47.1% during (2017 – 2023).
The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, IBM Corporation and Microsoft Corporation are the forerunners in the Cognitive Analytics market.
KBV Cardinal Matrix – Cognitive Analytics Market
Cognitive Analytics Market Size
Source: KBV Research Analysis
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Asset Maintenance Cognitive Analytics Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 39 % during the forecast period.Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research
The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 40.3% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Fraud & Risk Management Cognitive Analytics Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 47.7% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Sales & Marketing Cognitive Analytics Market.
The Large Enterprises market holds the largest market share in Global Cognitive Analytics Market by Organization Size in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Small & Medium Enterprises market would attain market value of $5,699.8 million by 2023.
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Cognitive Analytics Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Google, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Nokia Corporation, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company.
Global Cognitive Analytics Market Segmentation
By Type
Tools
Services
Professional
Managed
By Application
Asset Maintenance
Fraud & Risk Management
Sales & Marketing
Supply Chain Management
Others
By Organization Size
Small & Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By Deployment Type
Cloud
On-Premise
By Vertical
BFSI
Retail & Consumer Goods
Energy & Utilities
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Government
Telecom & IT
Education
Others
By Geography
North America Cognitive Analytics Market Size
US Cognitive Analytics Market Size
Canada Cognitive Analytics Market Size
Mexico Cognitive Analytics Market Size
Rest of North America Cognitive Analytics Market Size
Europe Cognitive Analytics Market
Germany Cognitive Analytics Market
UK Cognitive Analytics Market
France Cognitive Analytics Market
Russia Cognitive Analytics Market
Spain Cognitive Analytics Market
Italy Cognitive Analytics Market
Rest of Europe Cognitive Analytics Market
Asia Pacific Cognitive Analytics Market
China Cognitive Analytics Market
Japan Cognitive Analytics Market
India Cognitive Analytics Market
South Korea Cognitive Analytics Market
Singapore Cognitive Analytics Market
Malaysia Cognitive Analytics Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Cognitive Analytics Market
LAMEA Cognitive Analytics Market
Brazil Cognitive Analytics Market
Argentina Cognitive Analytics Market
UAE Cognitive Analytics Market
Saudi Arabia Cognitive Analytics Market
South Africa Cognitive Analytics Market
Nigeria Cognitive Analytics Market
Rest of LAMEA Cognitive Analytics Market
Companies Profiled
IBM Corporation
Amazon Web Services
Google, Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
Oracle Corporation
SAS Institute, Inc.
Intel Corporation
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Nokia Corporation
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company
