Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Biopreservation Market by Product (Equipment, LIMS, and Media) for (Bio-banking, Regenerative Medicine, and Drug Discovery) Application: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2022.” According to the report, global demand for biopreservation market was valued at around USD 2.29 billion in 2016, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 4.48 billion by end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of around 11.8% between 2017 and 2022.

Black Friday Offer: Get Flat 30% off on all reports

The study included a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors. The report evaluates Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the biopreservation market. Moreover, the study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, which provides the most attractive and least attractive market segments information by product, application and region.

The report includes detailed segmentation of biopreservation market based on product, application and region. Equipment, LIMS, and media are major type of product segment. Equipment segment is further sub-segmented into refrigerators, freezers, liquid nitrogen, and consumables. The media segment is sub-segmented into home-brew media and pre-formulated media. Major regional segment analyzed in this report include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries including China, Japan, India, U.S. Germany, France, UK, and Brazil.

Request Free Sample Research Report @ www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/biopreservation-market (Get this report at discounted price $2939)

The report provides detailed competitive outlook including market share and company profiles of the key players operating in the global market. Some of the key participants in the report include Biomatrica Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BioCision LLC, VWR International LLC, Qiagen, Panasonic Corporation, Labvantage Solutions Inc., and BioLife Solutions Inc.

This report segments the global Biopreservation market as follows:

Global Biopreservation Market: Product Segment Analysis

Equipment

Refrigerators

Freezers

Liquid nitrogen

Consumables

LIMS

Media

Home-brew Media

Pre-formulated Media

Global Biopreservation Market: Application Segment Analysis

Bio-banking

Regenerative Medicine

Drug Discovery

Get Flat 30% off on Biopreservation Market www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/biopreservation-market

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

4283, Express Lane,

Suite 634-143,

Sarasota, Florida 34249, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Website: www.zionmarketresearch.com

Visit Our Blog: zionmarketresearch.wordpress.com/