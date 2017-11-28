In which direction will the electronics manufacturing industry evolve in the future? The productronica provided answers to this question and insights into the latest trends in the world of the electronics industry from the 14th to 17th November 2017 at the Munich Exhibition Centre. 1,200 exhibitors from 42 countries presented their innovations at the world’s leading trade fair for electronics production and development. Rehm Thermal Systems was also present again at a redesigned exhibition stand with new concepts.

Quality “made in Swabia” well received

In addition to system technology, the mechanical engineering company from Blaubeuren presented clever software solutions in order to optimally master the challenges of a “Smart Factory” and to give a decisive impetus to the trend topics of digitisation, networking, big data and industry 4.0. The Rehm team looks back on a successful trade fair week and would like to thank all customers and partners for the interesting experience exchange! This positive response is also officially confirmed because, according to the final report of Messe München, 44,000 visitors from 85 countries came to Munich for the productronica 2017. This represents a growth of almost 20 percent compared to the previous event. The strongest growth in visitor numbers came from Taiwan and the USA, as well as from France and the Netherlands. In addition to Germany, the top countries visited were Italy, Austria, Switzerland, France, the Russian Federation, the Czech Republic and Great Britain.

Diverse product portfolio for soldering and testing of sensitive electronics

The Rehm reflow convection soldering machines VisionXC and the VisionXP+ with optional vacuum continued to attract great interest amongst the visitors. For the VisionXP+, the team presented numerous further developments, including the advantages of the new EC fan motors, a more powerful cooling section and design optimisations. VisionXC was presented in a special ViCON edition. This complete solution offers robust system technology combined with high-quality equipment, as well as the new, modern ViCON software including the ViCON app for mobile system monitoring. The ideal package – whether you are starting out or a seasoned pro!

The focus was also on CondensoXC, a compact condensation soldering system for small batch sizes; Securo for reliable cold or warm function tests and Nexus as a completely new series for soldering with contact heat and vacuum for use in the production of power electronics.

Selective conformal coating and live demonstration at the exhibition stand

For the safe coating of sensitive electronics, Rehm presented two tried-and-tested systems. Firstly, ProtectoXP in a longboard model, with which sophisticated PCBs up to 1.5 m long can be coated with high precision and up to four applicators. The system also offers numerous new possibilities beyond the area of conformal coating – for example, for the application of 2-component materials as well as applications for compaction, encapsulation or heat dissipation. On site, visitors were able to see for themselves the flexibility of the system in a live coating. The new ProtectoXC was interesting for customers who wanted to enter the area of protective coating with lower investment costs and low throughput. The system combines precise coating while concentrating on the essentials: the perfect protection for electronics!

“ViCONnect You!” – optimally networked with smart software

In line with the overwhelming trend of digitisation, networking and Big Data, Rehm developed the new ViCON software with touch user interface – an innovative solution for easy operation of the VisionX-Series. The software supports the user in production control, profiling, product management, data recording and monitoring. In addition, the software team presented a number of possibilities for increasing efficiency and improving machine availability, including the ViCON Analytics monitoring tool, the ViCON Connect remote manager for monitoring the entire Rehm machinery and the ViCON app, which lets the operator keep an eye on production in a mobile way.

“Mixed Reality” – See the world with different eyes through HoloLens

Additionally, there was another highlight for the visitors! Together with partner artiso solutions, the visitors were able to experience the reflow soldering process in a revolutionary 3D projection at the Rehm stand with a peek through the Microsoft HoloLens, which merges reality and virtual reality. A game or vision of the future? The experts on site have provided information on the various possible applications. In an interactive raffle, it was also possible to collect gold coin sweets – with a unique control system that works purely via gestures and voice commands.

We look forward to seeing you at one of our next events!