A device which extracts water from humid ambient air is known as atmospheric water generator. In atmospheric water generator, water vapor in the air is condensed either by cooling the air below its dew point, by exposing the air to desiccants, or by pressurizing the air. They are useful where pure drinking water is difficult or impossible to obtain, as there is almost always a small amount of water in the air that can be extracted and used. Though using atmospheric water generator considerable amount of water can be extracted, the extraction of atmospheric water may not be completely free of cost. This is because a significant input of energy is required to drive some atmospheric water generator processes.

Factors such as decreasing freshwater accessibility, reducing water resources along with increasing demand for fresh water for drinking and industrial purposes are anticipated to drive the global atmospheric water generator market growth in the near future. Moreover, growing temperatures and scarce rainfall result in drying of lakes and riverfronts, which causes the shortage of water. Rising industrialization and infrastructural growth particularly in emerging economies have given rise to water scarcity. All these factors are expected to impact the atmospheric water generator market growth in a positive way. According to World Health Organization (WHO) report, more than half of the world population is affected by water-borne ailments. Hence, water produced through atmospheric water generator systems is an effective alternative that offers pollutant-free water by condensing filtered air through different filtration processes.

On the basis of product, the global atmospheric water generator market is segmented as wet desiccation machines and cooling condensation machines. Wet desiccation machines segment is anticipated to dominate the market owing to the technological breakthrough associated with the replacement of brine salt with liquid brine in order to enhance the humidity separation from air. In addition, higher output along with widespread accessibility of cooling condensation machines contributed to the growth of cooling condensation machines segment. Based on the application, the global market is further segmented as industrial applications and residential applications.

Asia Pacific dominated the global atmospheric water generator market, in which India and China played a major role in the regional market growth. Rising commercial and residential expenditures in regions such as Indonesia, China, and India are expected to impact the atmospheric water generator demand in a positive way. The Middle East & Africa is anticipated to witness the fastest growth due to the shortage of fresh water reserves along with high costs involved in deploying desalination plants in the global market.

Major players dominating the global market are Fujian Yuxin Electronic Co., Ltd., WaterMicronWorld, Watair Inc., Dew Point Manufacturing, Dew Point Manufacturing, Ambient Water, Konia Saisons, Planets Water, Air2Water LLC, Technocom Pvt. Ltd., WaterMaker India Pvt. Ltd., Water Technologies International, Inc. Other key players in the market are Island Sky Corporation, Atlantis Solar, Eurosport Active World Corporation Technologies, and Ecoloblue, Inc.

