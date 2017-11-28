What comes to our minds when we say printing? Probably printing documents, books, pictures at maximum. Now, technology has reached such an exponential growth where we can print buildings! Yes, that’s right! With the help of several gigantic 3D printing machines, a Chinese company WinSun has recently printed the word’s tallest 3D printed building which is a five storied apartment. 3D printing market trends are the new age production technology trends which are useful for every sector in the world. 3D printing market trends have reached all new stages of perfection!

3D printing is indeed an enormous industry that absolutely has no limitations! It can make unimaginable products which are useful to each and everyone. The objects can be made out of any material and can be of any shape, size or color. All it takes is layers, layers and lots of layers to make these. 3D printing is nothing but an additive manufacturing process. All it takes is a 3D scanner, computer-aided design, a photography software and most importantly, the material in which you want the object printed into.

It is not as futuristic as we all think it is; it all began in 1980s when 3D printers looked just like computers. They were used to creating simple three-dimensional plastic models and how these printers work in today’s era is totally a fascinating story! Right from intricate fashioned art to automotive industrial pieces, from ultra-modern utensils to aerospace parts, from architectural scale models to implants in prosthodontics and other medical sectors, from toys to tools everything lies in the blueprint which is developed on the 3D printing machine to print a particular object.

3D printers are now used widely in western countries at individual and industrial levels. We took a little research on currently trending 3D printers and we got amazing results. Some of the best desktop printing models are:

The highest rated industrial printing machines are:

New York has the biggest number in 3D printers followed by London, Paris, Amsterdam, Los Angeles, Berlin, Madrid, Chicago, Toronto and San Francisco. Surprisingly, China seemed a little slow on the uptake but now it has started to gradually catch up with the 3D printers by largely undertaking the process to run the manufacturing industries.

Speaking of regional usage of 3D printers, Marketbot Replicator 2 is the number one printer which is used widely in North and South America. Whereas, Ultimake 2 is utilized largely in European and Asian regions. Also, Replicator 2X is extensively operated in all four regions. After all, a machine that costs a low unit price, allows fast progression creating high-end quality tools is what we need to make our lives beautiful.

For years, many of us were not aware of the fact that we could produce devices beyond just industrial manufacturing, which will be useful for students, entrepreneurs, researchers and innumerable types of ventures which include low production charges, zero labour and fastest delivery. 3D printing industry, supposedly, will be the most influential industry of all times in the nearest future.

