This report studies Diabetes Drugs in Global Market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

• Pfizer

• Sanofi

• Novartis

• Abbott

• GSK

• Merck

• Roche

• Eli Lilly

• B. Braun Melsungen

• AstraZeneca

• Bayer

• DexCom

• LTS

• J&J

• Indivior

• Johnson & Johnson

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

• Sulphonylureas

• Biguanides

• Meglitinides

• Thiazolidinediones

• Alphaglucosidase inhibitors

• DPP4 inhibitors

• SGLT2 inhibitors

By Application, the market can be split into

• Type I Diabetes

• Type II Diabetes

By Regions, this report covers we can add the regions/countries as you want

• North America

• China

• Europe

• Southeast Asia

• Japan

• India

Table of Contents

Global Diabetes Drugs Market Professional Survey Report 2017

1 Industry Overview of Diabetes Drugs

1.1 Definition and Specifications of Diabetes Drugs

1.1.1 Definition of Diabetes Drugs

1.1.2 Specifications of Diabetes Drugs

1.2 Classification of Diabetes Drugs

1.2.1 Sulphonylureas

1.2.2 Biguanides

1.2.3 Meglitinides

1.2.4 Thiazolidinediones

1.2.5 Alphaglucosidase inhibitors

1.2.6 DPP4 inhibitors

1.2.7 SGLT2 inhibitors

1.3 Applications of Diabetes Drugs

1.3.1 Type I Diabetes

1.3.2 Type II Diabetes

1.4 Market Segment by Regions

1.4.1 North America

1.4.2 China

1.4.3 Europe

1.4.4 Southeast Asia

1.4.5 Japan

1.4.6 India

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Diabetes Drugs

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Diabetes Drugs

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Diabetes Drugs

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Diabetes Drugs

3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Diabetes Drugs

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Diabetes Drugs Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.2 Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Diabetes Drugs Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.3 R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Diabetes Drugs Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.4 Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Diabetes Drugs Major Manufacturers in 2016

