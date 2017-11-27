The demand for the next generation workplace solution has led to the rise in the popularity and use of the virtual workplace solution deployment. The virtual workplace solutions are used as WaaS (Workplace as a Services). The virtual workplace solutions have gained immense popularity in recent years owing to the unique and efficient solutions which they provide. With the rapid globalization of the businesses to operate at the international levels, the virtual workplace solution is always preferred by the organizations and employees. The flexibility required in maintaining the businesses activities at the international levels is easily provided by using virtual workplace solutions. The virtual workplace solution is usually preferred because the on-time service delivery is possible using these solutions.

The virtual workplace solutions are used to sustain in today’s information era as technology is changing rapidly across the globe and to meet consumer needs around the world. Organisations are using virtual workspace solutions because it helps them to sustain in the competition at the global level in the manner of delivering fast and cost effective solutions to the employees and enterprises. Studies on the effectiveness of Virtual workspace solutions have shown that it is effective to maintain good performance levels in the employees and hence of the organizations.

Global Virtual Workspace Solutions Market: Drivers and Restraints

The primary advantage of the virtual workplace solutions is its ability to streamline multiple ends of the working line at the same time by employees as well as consumers; this factor is the primary factor driving the growth of the virtual workplace solution market globally. Also, the virtual workplace solution provides a cost effective solutions to the enterprises for maintaining the presence of their organization at the global level because, the infrastructure is not required for the virtual business, so the costs of implementing the office environment and other essential commodities are not necessary.

The biggest problem of work-life balance in employees can easily maintain using the virtual workplace environment implementation. Using virtual workspace solutions the centralized data storage and management is easily possible which results in the reduction of data loss and provides information security this factor is also expected to contribute to driving the growth of the virtual workspace market globally. On the other hand, the factor that lack of human contacts may result in decreased team spirit, productivity and trust among the team members. Also, the cultural and behavioural diversity is not providing the required results to the businesses.

Global Virtual Workspace Solutions Regional Outlook

The global market for Virtual workspace solutions is divided regionally into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North America, Europe, and APEJ regions have the highest demand for virtual workspace solutions due to rapid adaptation and increasing demand for the BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) pattern in the work culture. The BYOD factor is contributing in fuelling the demand for workspace virtualization globally. The North America region is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue generation. APEJ region is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR. On the other hand, MEA and Japan are expected to grow at the moderate rate in the forecast period.

Global Virtual Workspace Solutions Competitive Landscape

The key vendors for virtual workspace solutions include FUJITSU, CloudDesk Technology Pte Ltd, Atlasntis Computing, Inc., Bitrix, Inc., Dell, Microsoft, VMware, Inc., Getronics, Amazon Web Services, Inc., etc.