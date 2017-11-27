VENUS WORLDWIDE ENTERTAINMENT PVT. LTD. IN ASSOCIATION WITH 3 DOOR, PRODUCED BY CHAMPAK JAIN & 3 DOOR

LAUNCHED SINGLE LIZAA MALIK’S NEW SINGLE “BABY TERA FRAUD ROMANCE”UNVEILED BY ABBAS MUSTAN , R MADHAVAN ,VINOD KAMBLI & MIKA SINGH GRAND LAUNCH.

Chief Guest- R Madhavan and Abbas Mustan and Mika Singh .

An unforgettable launch when Lizaa Malik captivated the audience with her brand new single “Baby Tera Fraud Romance” which is released under the banner of prestigious music label Venus Worldwide Entertainment in association with 3 Door, produced by Champak Jain & 3 Door. The event saw the presence of Mika Singh, Abbas – Mastan, Manav Gohil, Vipul D.Shah, Sambhavna Seth, Gurpreet Kaur Chadha , Shweta Kkhanduri ,Deepak Tijori , Vinod Kambli, Rahul Mitra, Sanjeev Gupta, Dr.Aneel Kashi Murarka, Yash Wadali, Anjjan Bhattacharya, Navraj Hans, Avinash Singh, Cyndy Brar, Sambhavana Sheth, Mansi Dovhal, Bassant Rasiwasia,

“Baby Tera Fraud Romance celebrates all those broken hearts. The song makes you do everything from – laugh, sing, and dance, but cry. It reflects the youth of today, who doesn’t want to cry over spilt milk” says Lizaa Malik.

“At Venus we aim to present the best to the audience. Lizaa has done an outstanding job in the single. We are proud to release it under our label” says Champak Jain of Venus Worldwide Entertainment.

“I had a great time working with the entire crew. The song completely belongs to Lizaa, she has done an outstanding job. I am doing a guest appearance in the song. It was fun playing a negative character being punished by beautiful girls in a music video. The video is very interesting & well executed” says Manav Gohil.

Lizaa Malik in her SEXY, never-seen-before avatar will make your jaws drop! The video of the single presents a complete different avatar of Lizaa Malik flaunting her well toned body amidst stunning architectural marvels which makes “Baby Tera Fraud Romance” one of the most stylized videos in a long time. To get into the skin of the character Lizaa slogged for many hours at the gym to ensure she gets everything right.

The single directed by Colossus -Ajay Arora & Lovel Arora, Music by :Harry Anand & Produced by Venus Entertainment & 3 Door is picturized on Lizaa Malik & Manav Gohil & vocals given by Lizaa Malik & Choreographed by Savio Kunjan & Danny, DOP- Sachin Gadankush which revolves around a party. “Baby Tera Fraud Romance” is an out & out dance number to recreate and outdo the magic like the previous music single had created. The single “Baby Tera Fraud Romance” opens with a fun opening verse and then launches into club mode with the party beats. When the song speeds up the tempo, it sounds very punjabi-like which enhances the danceable mood of the song. Although the song has a western touch, it is undoubtedly high on its hindi & desi feel