Leading online travel booking portal Tripdunia.com initiates “The Price you see is the Price you Pay” exclusively for domestic and international flight bookings.

Tripdunia.com, a part of Travoline Travel Services Pvt. Ltd. to ensure customers have transparent transactions from first step of their flight bookings initiates “The Price you see is the Price you Pay” model. In this model, the customers while booking a flight would see a price in the search results, which would be final price the customer would be paying to book the flight. This excludes the banking charges if any charged by the bank.

Tripdunia was launched in the month of September 2017 and in the mid-of-November introduced its dedicated online booking facility focusing the Indian customers to provide real fair market prices for their flight booking itinerary. Apart from the flight tickets booking, Tripdunia also arranges hotels, tour packages across India and internationally to the top visited Asian countries.

“As a startup, we are dedicated working on schemes that would add real value to the customers who are booking with us. So the first step we have initiated is to provide the price which the customers see’s in the flight search results, would be the price the customer would be paying. Stating this, we are actually adding a very thin margin to the flight search results in the first step itself to ensure our transactions are transparent in the first look itself.” said a Tripdunia’s spokesperson. “As we grow, we would want have our own dedicated booking engine, which would enable us to provide more benefits to the customers in the future. However at this point, we are providing the best possible to our customers, having a pre-negotiated rates with our partners.” he added.

In this short span of time, Tripdunia has got 90% of returning customers offline and expecting a same in the online space as well. Its major focus to set its footprint in the India travel market would be the customer experience and the pricing strategy. As the customer base grows for Tripdunia, it should be coming up with multiple offers and deals that would really provide the benefit to the customers.

For more information about Tripdunia visit www.tripdunia.com or email bookings@tripdunia.com