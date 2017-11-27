Nov. 27, 2017, Bengaluru ─ The first-ever edition of SMART ASIA 2017— Expo & Summit is in its closing stages at the White Orchid Convention Center, Bengaluru, following three incredible days involving 50 world-class Taiwanese companies including Advantech, CHEM, CTCI, Delta Electronics, Everlight, FETC International, Transcend and YouBike, plus more than one thousand professional visitors.

SMART ASIA 2017 is a platform for top-quality, smart city products and solutions, providing vast exposure for exhibitors to a broad Indian audience. Amaryllo showcased its AR3S product, which proactively deals with facial recognition, speech and audio, as well as auto-tracking intruders from a 360° angle without the need for remote computers, making it the perfect security application for both residential and commercial structures. DELTA presented its Building Management and Control System (BMCS), which facilitates the integration of all building operation systems, as well as its DeltaGrid® communications platform, which collects valuable data from LED street lights. Youbike made its debut in India, exhibiting its public bike-sharing system – smart, alternative solution to Bengaluru’s never-ending traffic jams.

SMART ASIA 2017’s main event was the India-Taiwan Smart City Summit, focusing on sustainable solutions and urban renewal missions in India, specifically development and innovation in smart rail and road transportation applications. Representatives from Taiwan shared fascinating case studies on water management, the smart application of IoT to enhance city governance, digital mapping of public services and potential technology solutions to the current challenges facing infrastructure and services across major cities in India. Key representatives from India also shared their vision of transforming the domestic rail sector to achieve parity with the airport service and infrastructure, while also enhancing the road transport service and facilities, as part of the evolution of smart cities into the future.

Speaking on the Summit’s success, Mr. James C. F. Huang, Chairman of the Taipei World Trade Centre said, “We are overwhelmed by the active participation and support we have received at the Summit this year and would like to extend our gratitude to our Indian delegation. Such forums facilitate interactions between relevant industry representatives and help us adopt best practices to resolve many pertinent issues relating to the Smart Cities of the future. India holds great potential for Smart Cities and we are delighted to partner with the government to provide the technology and smart solutions to facilitate the achievement of this dream. We are looking forward to coming back very soon and continuing to host such events in an increasingly large and engaging manner.“