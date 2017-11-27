The melt blending of polymers with other additives is known as plastic compounding process. This process is mainly implemented to improve the aesthetic appearance, physical and chemical features of the product. The different products which are produced from this process are, polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride, polystyrene, polyamide, polycarbonate, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polybutylene terephthalate (PEB), thermoplastic olefins (TO) and thermoplastic vulcanizates (TV). These products are known for their efficiency, versatile nature and reliable durability. Owing to these features, they are used in various applications such as automotive, electrical & electronics, packaging, medical devices, industrial machinery, and others.

The Global Plastic Compounding Market has been driven by the growing consumption of polypropylene and polyethylene in end-use industries. It is predicted that the Compounding Market is set to witness a higher growth due to an increase in the number of manufacturing units to produce plastic based products.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the prominent players functioning in the Global Plastic Compounding Market are The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.A.), Lyondell Basel (the Netherlands), Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.A.), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), INEOS (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), Eni S.p.A (Italy), Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (U.S.A.), LANXESS (Germany), among others.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Plastic Compounding Market is differentiated into type and application. By type, the market is further segmented into polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride, polystyrene, polyamide, polycarbonate, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polybutylene terephthalate (PEB), thermoplastic olefins (TO) and thermoplastic vulcanizates (TV). The polypropylene and polyethylene segments includes application in automotive, electrical & electronics, industrial machinery, consumer goods, and others. Among these, polypropylene segment holds the major share in the market due to various features offered by the product such as excellent UV resistance, thermal resistance, reliable and durable nature. They are used in various applications such as laboratory equipment, loudspeakers, automotive components and polymer banknotes. It is predicted that the polyethylene segment is set to witness a higher growth in the market owing to its growing consumption in plastic bottles, containers, packaging, and others.

Segmental Analysis:

Based on geography, the Global Plastic Compounding Market is segregated into five crucial regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific holds the majority of the market and is predicted to lead globally due to rising demand from the heavy end industries such as automotive, electrical & electronics, and packaging sectors. Europe is also predicted to witness a massive growth in the Plastic Compounding Market due to the growing use of polyethylene in containers, plastic bottles, packaging, and others. The North American and Latin American regions has recognized a significant development in the market owing to the growing demand of plastics in end-use industries. Moreover, the Middle East & Africa is predicted to witness a rapid growth in the market due to growing production of plastics and its penetration in heavy end industries.

