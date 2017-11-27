No SQL database is also known as non relational, non SQL, not only SQL database. No SQL database is used to implement big data and real time web applications. No SQL database provides users facility of storage and retrieval of data from the database used mainly for storage, access, and retrieval of unstructured data. This database system is used for many purposes in businesses of all sizes. Enterprises prefer no SQL databases due to an availability of elastic scaling option for them which helps to manage larger database dynamically according to company requirements and data availability. The other benefits of using No SQL database include simpler designs, scalability, and higher availability with precision control. No SQL database provides facilities for ad hoc query and analysis. Enterprises are preferring No SQL database over traditional RDBMS because No SQL databases often trade on ACID (atomic, consistent, isolated, and durable) transactions for improved performance. The cost for handling exponentially rising data traffic and transaction volume is reduced because cheap commodity servers are used for implementing No SQL database.

Global No SQL Database Market: Drivers and Restraints

The major factor in driving the market for No SQL database is enablement for managing big data easily because of this feature the rate for adaptation of No SQL database is rising substantially. The demand for No SQL database is expected to grow significantly in forecasted period because of the growing e-commerce industries, businesses also the sectors such as retail, gaming, IT and others. Enterprises are focusing on social media for improvising their customer relationships this factor is also expected to fuel the market of No SQL database. Owing to rapid industrialization and rise in day by day data traffic is going to drive the market for No SQL database globally. Moreover, the lack of awareness regarding benefits of No SQL database over relational database approaches is going to restraine growth of No SQL database market.

Global No SQL Database Market: Region wise outlook

The global No SQL Database market is divided into seven regions, namely Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA), North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ). Among these regions, North America is going to account for a large share of the market and lead the global market owing to the increasing usage of IT and the growing internet access across North America followed by Latin America. APEJ, Japan, MEA is expected to grow with highest CAGR due to rising in demand of data management solution in all verticals.

Global No SQL Database Market: Industry Key Players

No SQL database providing leading market players of the industry are:Oracle, DynamoDB, MapR Technologies, Inc.ObjectLabs Corporation, The Apache Software Foundation, Skyll, Basho Technologies, MarkLogic, Aerospike, InfiniteGraph.