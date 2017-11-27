Australia; 27, November 2017: With their specialization in the commercial furniture designing, Knightsbridge is capable of fulfilling furniture requirements of all types of commercial spaces, such as hospitals, hotels, restaurants, lounges, and others. The company offers the complete package that can fulfill all types of furniture requirements of a commercial space.

For commercial clients in Australia, Knightsbridge can be a one-stop supplier of furniture pieces. With their amazing Restaurant Chairs Tasmania, the company is all set to draw the attention of all restaurant owners in the area. Besides providing beautiful restaurant chairs, they can offer all types of furniture that can help in improving the decorative value and also the comfort level for all customers. The company has a team of expert design professionals who can offer free advice, allowing to choose the most suitable banquette and booth seating Melbourne to help increase the footfall and the business.

According to the spokesperson, one can glimpse through their banquette and booth seating Sydney that represent the beauty, quality, durability and dependability. These furniture pieces can blend beautifully with the interiors and can be aesthetically pleasing for the customers. This helps in increasing the time a customer would love to spend at a restaurant or lounge and thus increases the business of the owner. Their Café Chairs Tasmania are designed meticulously to create a pleasant environment for customers to enjoy their time while in the café.

The designers of Knightsbridge also have the expertise of designing furniture to meet the requirement of the diverse group of people. One may see their aged care dining chairs Melbourne that have specifically designed to provide all comfort and convenience to aged people. They can offer free consultation for clients looking for chairs like the aged care dining chairs Sydney or the bariatric chairs Sydney.

The spokesperson reveals that each type of commercial furniture requires different designing approaches, and for free design advice or to check their commercial furniture packages, one can visit the website http://www.knightsbridgefurniture.com.au.

About Knightsbridge Furniture:

Knightsbridge provides creative banquette seating and booth seating solutions. They also supply a commercial range of hospitality furniture and aged and health care furniture. The company specializes in creating quality custom made fixed seating, wall panelling, bar panelling, custom made bedheads and specialised ottomans for government departments, restaurants, schools, universities, clubs, bars, shopping centres, hospitals, medical centres, offices, hotels and resorts. Their complementary range of banquette seating and furniture for these applications includes: reception furniture, waiting room furniture, beam seating, sofas, lounge furniture, coffee tables, dining chairs and tables, recliners, aged care chairs, health care chairs, bariatric furniture, outdoor furniture, barstools, gaming stools, cafe furniture, restaurant tables and tub chairs.

For Media Contact:

Company: Knightsbridge Furniture

Phone: 03 9999 2195

Email: info@knightsbridgefurniture.com.au

Website: http://www.knightsbridgefurniture.com.au