KAIV a revolution in the air of personal Grooming accessories & appliances showcased itself at India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Pragati Maidan in the national capital at Hall-12A, Stall No.H12A-03-F.

KAIV marks the beginning of a new era of grooming products with an aim to transform their end consumer from head to toe and enable them to showcase the vibrant side of their personalities on a day to day basis.

The stall of the company was a perfect reflection of its product display ranging from Hair care accessories, grooming products for men and women. The grooming portfolio consists of several categories – Hair Dryer, Hair straightened, Hair Curler, Trimmer, Shaver, and Lady Epilator, Callus Remover, the complete range of Hair Brush, Make-up brush- Approx 25 makeup brushes, Pedicure Accessories, Manicure Accessories – Complete range of Face care Accessories- Eye lash curler, Bath Accessories, and Scissor to empower the regulars by providing adaptability basis their grooming requirements.

Mr. Kanik Gupta Director KAIV said, every success has a story, KAIV believes in working with full dedication and fidelity to serve the consumer with premium quality of products at a reasonable price, to provide them complete satisfaction.

On the IITF stall they were giving a live demonstration of their products with the proper features and function of their products.

Kaiv is complete personal grooming accessories and appliances brand spanning and extending the service through their sales network throughout India. From the very beginning they want their clients to recognize them as a smart choice; always innovating to deliver high quality, effective and safe designed for living and enhances the youthful beauty, every day.