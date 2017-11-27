Perth, Australia – Imaginary Creatures is a video editing company that is at the disposal of the clientele for a lot of time. They strive to be the leaders in the field by delivering top notch products that are ready to be shown on TV, on the internet and also at various exhibitions and shows. The video production agency Perth have accomplished thousands of successful projects for companies from across the globe.

They are well recognized by the businesses that have hired the company and there are thousands of positive reviews on the web for their production. If one needs a confirmation that their videos are top of the line then all he or she has to do is to browse them on the Youtube channel and follow the reactions of the public. The video production company Perth has three directors and they are Hayden Fortescue, Drew Kendell and Dan Pita. These are acclaimed directors that have been at the helm of amazing products. Many Australians know their ads and love them.

Fondly remembering an ad is the sign that it had good production values and the quality was high enough for it as to enter the hall of fame. IC video production Perth has always strived to create fond memories for the people that have witnessed the creation of their content. Among the most acclaimed clients of the Imaginary Creatures production house are Swan Valley, Cicliq and FMG. All of these companies are well known in their communities and it has been a huge responsibility for the ad agency as to work with them on a prime product.

The video production services Perth have also dabbled in training and educational videos. Their productions have been shown in schools and colleges from across the country. A huge number of children and their teachers have expressed the gratitude for this level of dedication within the creation of the material. It takes a director to understand the matter at hand so that he can later teach the people in front of their screen what is what and how to better master the task at hand. There are many dedicated people in the video production Perth company and most of them have been there for years already. Explore more information about the videos that have been created with love and care by a forward thinking company.

Contact:

Company: Imaginary Creatures

Address: Level 3, 08/50 Oxford Close, West Leederville, WA, Australia

Phone: 08 6189 2838

Fax: +61 8 6189 2838

Email: info@imaginarycreatures.com.au

Website: http://imaginarycreatures.com.au/