Molded fiber trays market is projected to grow at a steady CAGR of 6.4% during the assessment period 2017-2022 on account of rising application in a range of end-use industries. Rising proliferation of e-commerce, combined with growing emphasis on sustainability are among the key trends that are likely to impact the demand for molded fiber trays during the assessment period. These insights are according to a new research report added to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The report is titled “Molded Fiber Trays Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022” and offers comprehensive insights and guidance on how demand for molded fiber trays is likely to shape during the assessment period.

According to the report, there is a dire need for cost-effective, flexible, and environment-friendly packaging solution in a host of end use industries, such as food & beverage and pharmaceuticals. As molded fiber trays are easy to manufacture, while being low-cost, their adoption among end users has seen a gradual increase in the recent past. As they remain one of the most widely used packaging types, their demand is likely to remain steady among end users. According to the report, the global molded fiber trays market is likely to grow from US$ 1.7 Bn in 2017 to over US$ 2.4 Bn by the end of the forecast period.

On the basis of pulp type, the report has segmented the market into transfer molded, processed pulp, thick wall, and thermoformed fiber. Among these, transfer molded remains the preferred raw material among end users. This segment is likely to expand at nearly 7% CAGR during the forecast period and reach nearly US$ 1.34 Bn by the end of forecast period. Transfer molded has gained widespread acceptance among end users, especially among electronic manufacturers owing to its excellent finish. As this type of packaging is thin walled, packaging lightweight and sensitive items is safer and convenient.

Europe remains the largest market for molded fiber trays globally. The European market is likely to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period on account of steady demand from end use industries. According to the report, the Europe molded fiber trays market is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the assessment period. In addition to Europe, North America is another prominent region in the global molded fiber trays market. The North America molded fiber trays market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the assessment period.

Some of the leading players in the global molded fiber trays market include Brødrene Hartmann A/S, Huhtamaki, Oyj, Fibercel Packaging LLC, Henry Molded Products, Inc., UFP Technologies, Inc., Pactiv LLC, Orcon Industries Corporation, and Vernacare Limited.

