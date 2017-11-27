The global facial treatment devices market is likely to witness steady growth on account of a number of macro and micro economic factors. These factors include rising disposable income, growing awareness among end users, advancement in facial treatment devices, and reduction in average selling price of a number of facial treatment devices. On the back of these factors, the global facial treatment devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% and reach nearly US$ 1.14 Bn in revenues by the end of 2022. These insights are according to a new research report “Facial Treatment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022” which has been added to the vast repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE).

Many facial treatment procedures were once restricted to a particular demographic, however, dissemination of information through online channels has meant that more consumers are now aware of the benefits of undergoing facial treatment. Due to these, there has been an increase in the number of dermatology and beauty clinics, which in turn has fuelled the demand for facial treatment devices. According to the report, steady demand from dermatology and beauty clinics is likely to provide an impetus to the growth of the global facial treatment devices over the forecast period.

Some of the commonly used facial treatment devices include laser based devices, RF devices, ultrasound devices, IPL devices, and LED devices. Among these, demand for IPL devices remains quite robust and is likely to remain so during the forecast period. The IPL devices segment is likely to grow in at nearly 6.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

Although demand for facial treatment devices has been growing all around the world, North America remains one of the leading markets globally. The demand for facial treatment devices in North America is led by the US, which has been one of the leading countries for research and development for development of new devices. The facial treatment devices market in North America is projected to grow at nearly 7.7% CAGR during the forecast period. Demand is also likely to remain steady in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ). The APEJ facial treatment devices market is projected to generate an absolute dollar opportunity of nearly US$ 83 Mn during the forecast period.

Some of the leading companies profiled in the global facial treatment devices market include Solta Medical Inc., Strata Skin Sciences Inc., Lutronic Corporation, Cynosure Inc., Lumenis Ltd., Alma Lasers Ltd., Syneron Medical Ltd., Cutera Inc., Lynton Lasers Ltd., Sciton Inc., Venus Concept Canada Corporation, and Fotona d.d.

