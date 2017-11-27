Market Overview

Dough equipment have served as a mechanized solution to the dough making process to the manufacturers and people around the kitchen. In earlier days, dough making was considered to be a time taking and difficult task due to inconsistency in method and lack of knowledge among the people involved in dough making. However, as the technology has advanced, the process of dough making has become very easy due to mechanization process. Dough equipment has also benefited manufacturers to design the dough as per the needs, considering these benefited use, there is a wide range of opportunity for dough equipment over the global bakery and food industry.

Dough equipment majorly include sheeters, moulders, mixers, hoppers and dividers. These mechanized equipment serve as better alternatives for dough preparation over conventional methods. Lesser time consumption, easy operations and hygienic quality of end product has attracted the manufacturers and people at kitchen, this is considered to be a key driving factor for dough equipment market. Moreover, increased demand for high quality convenience food is adding fuel to the growth of dough equipment market.

Increase in awareness of dough equipment among small scale bakery product manufacturers and large industries is increasing its application in various bakery and food industries which is further boosting the market growth of dough equipment. Moreover, increasing application of dough equipment in the various product line of food industry is expected to surge the market growth of dough equipment. All these factors are projected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 6.5% of dough equipment market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4706

Competitive Analysis

The major players in the Dough Equipment Market

Somerset Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

JBT Corporation Ltd. (U.S.)

HIX Corporation (U.S.)

GEA Group AG (Germany)

Doyon Baking Equipment Inc. (Canada)

Baxter Manufacturing Inc. (U.S.)

Baker Perkins Ltd. (U.K)

Downstream Analysis

On the basis of type, dough equipment are segmented into sheeters & moulders, mixers, dough hoppers and chutes, dividers and others. Among them sheeters & moulders is dominating the market with its attribute of sheeting the dough of desired thickness and molding the dough as per the products requirement specially in pizza and bread. However, dough mixers is witnessing a moderate growth in this segment.

Based on the application, dough equipment are segmented into cakes & pastries, cookies & biscuits, pizza crusts, breads and others. Among all, the pizza crusts segment is dominating the market owing to varying crust size and thickness demand in pizza from both manufacturers and consumers. However, the use of dough equipment in bread preparation is projected to witness a steady growth in application of dough equipment.

Regional Analysis

The global dough equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the market followed by Europe. Increasing health conscious population and their inclination towards high quality hygienic food is driving the market for dough equipment in North America. Moreover, increasing awareness of dough equipment in developing countries such as India, China and Japan is boosting the Asia Pacific market.

North America is witnessing a steady growth in dough equipment market in which the U.S. is dominating the North American market. Moreover, Europe and Asia Pacific are expected to show the modest growth over the forecast period.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/dough-equipment-market-4706

Market Segmentation

Dough Equipment Market is segmented on the basis of type, application and region.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com