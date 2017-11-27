The global dental implants market that has been analyzed in a recent research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) demonstrates a largely consolidated vendor landscape. This is because of several large players that operate globally and a few small players that operate in regional markets.

Some of the prominent names operating in the global market for dental implants are Straumann Holding AG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Henry Schein Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., 3M Health Care, Danaher Corporation, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, and AVINENT Implant System S.L.

The global dental implants market is projected to expand at a modest CAGR of 6.9% between 2017 and 2025. This will result in the market to become worth US$6.54 bn by 2025 increasing from its valuation of US$3.60 bn in 2016.

Favorable Physical Properties of Titanium Boost Demand

By product type, endosteal implants led the dental implants market in 2016 accounting for more than 80% revenue-wise. The segment is expected to grow at a significant pace in the coming years too. The segment of titanium based on material type led the market in 2016 in terms of revenue. Titanium has been witnessing high demand due to its physical properties that are suitable for dental implants.

The dental clinics end-use segment is expected to continue to dominate the global market for dental implants over the forecast period between 2017 and 2025 in terms of revenue. The clinics end-use segment held more than 60% of the market in 2016 revenue-wise.

Need to Fix Permanent Loss due to Accident, Dental Disorders Drives Market

The key factor stoking growth of the global dental implants market is an increasing number of individuals suffering from periodontal diseases across the world. For example, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 47.2% of the population above the above the age of 30 years in the U.S. is suffering from some type of periodontal disease.

“Age is a significant factor that is related to the occurrence of periodontal disorders. Tooth enamel tends to wear away with age, making the teeth susceptible to damage, dental plaques, and decay,” says an analyst at TMR. As per statistics of the World Health Organization, the elderly population across the world which stood at 524 million in 2010 is expected to reach almost 2 billion by 2050, to which developed countries such as the U.S., the U.K., Italy, and Germany will contribute significantly.

Some other growth drivers of the dental implants market are increasing prevalence of dental ailments, rising incidence of dental problems due to changing eating habits, and increasing number of accidents. In present times, changing eating habits, which includes high consumption of refined foods, due to changing lifestyle has been a significant factor for increased incidence of tooth decay at an early age.

Road accidents that account for significant number of accidents every year globally can sometimes lead to partial impairment or complete loss of body part, which includes the oral cavity. This may require a medical implant to make up for the lost body part.

Serving a roadblock to the market is the high price of dental implants and strict guidelines and regulations for the manufacture of innovative products.