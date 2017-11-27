27th, November 2017– Since the students aspiring to appear in CSE 2018 must be engrossed completely in preparation for Civil Services Preliminary exam, Chanakya IAS Academy announces its exclusive and most awaited Prelims Test Series to give a boost and a direction to their preparation. Commencing from 9th December 2017, The Test Series will be available for both English and Hindi Medium Students and will consist of total 40 papers, out of which 30 are for GS and 10 for CSAT. Students can either purchase the entire package or can opt for only GS Test Papers or just CSAT Test papers as per the requirement.

The Test Series of Chanakya has been an indispensable tool for every serious aspirant and provides a splendid opportunity for all those who are ready to upgrade their preparation to meet the UPSC standards. Depending upon the feasibility and preference of the students, Chanakya’s Prelims Test Series can be availed in online, postal or classroom format. The Test series will extensively cover the entire syllabus of Prelims with an aim to help students thoroughly prepare for the examination. Chanakya’s Prelims Test Series will strictly follow UPSC Prelims exam pattern and as per the preliminary exam norms, Paper 1, GS paper will consist of 100 questions while CSAT paper will consists of 80 questions with 2 hours of duration given to each test paper.

The Academy will also provide detailed answer evaluation along with answer keys by experts to help students analyse their mistakes and improve their strike rate. Weekly current affairs booklet covering editorials and important information from Newspaper and magazines like The Hindi, Indian Express, Kurukshetra, Yojana, RSTV, LSTV will also be provided to the enrolled students.

Loads of students every year acknowledge the role of Chanakya’s Test Series in their journey to success. Even if we look at the last year analysis, Out of around 1500 questions asked in our Prelims Test Series, around 60 were directly or indirectly questioned in CSE Prelims 2016 exam. And these are the results which constantly encourage us to prepare our Test Series every year with deeper analysis and research with the help of experts and toppers to help Civil Services aspirants succeed in their quest. Test series allows candidates to assess their performance before they actually sit for the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary examination. We wish all the Civil Services aspirants Good Luck for their preparations”, Said by the spokesperson at Chanakya IAS Academy. https://www.chanakyaiasacademy.com/upsc-prelims-test-series-2018/