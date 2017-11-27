Ajay Kapoor at the Grand Reception party of Newly Weds Gautam Gupta and Smriti Khanna

Ajay Kapoor along with his wife Ekta Kapoor attended the grand reception party of Newlyweds Gautam Gupta and Smriti Khanna at JW Marriott.

The couple choose minimal yet stylish look. Where Ajay Kapoor opted for a black suit, his wife Ekta Kapoor kept the glamour quotient high in a Blue gown designed by Bhakti and Hitesh giving more of traditional appeal with a Modern touch

Ajay Kapoor congratulating the newlyweds says “My heartfelt wishes to the couple beginning beautiful new chapter of their life. Wishing the two a happy married life ahead.”