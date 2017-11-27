Market Highlights:

Airport snow removal vehicles and equipment are specialized designed vehicles, which are widely used in airports to remove snow from the runways and taxiways. These vehicles are designed to remove snow within a short period of time. The global Airport Snow Removal Vehicles And Equipment Market has seen remarkable growth over the past few years and is expected to grow at the same pace during the forecast period. The growing demand for airport snow removal vehicles and equipment, is mainly due to the increasing demand from cold regions. These types of vehicles and equipment are mainly used to remove snow from the airport premises. Cold regions such as North America and Europe, the winters are long and freezing, which result in snow covered cities and airports. So, there will be a growing need of airport snow removal vehicles, equipment and advanced technology to clear the snow from runways and taxiways, which would drive the airport and airline operations. Owing to these factors, several airport authorities have increased the use of these types of vehicles.

Moreover, the major market growth influencers for this market are increasing use of GPS technology in snow removal vehicles, growing use of liquid de-icing products and implementation of next generation runway snow plows. On the other hand, the major challenges that could hinder the market growth are budget constraints, disruption of airline traffic and airframes corrosion and environmental issues. However, the major trends in the market are pre-wetting salt strategy, underground runway heating systems, use of organic enhancers and others. The global airport snow removal vehicles and equipment market is expected to reach USD 3,035.1 million by 2023 with the CAGR of 2.93%.

For the purpose of this study, the global airport snow removal vehicles and equipment market has been segmented on the basis of product type, airport type and regions. On the basis of product type, the market has been divided into blowers, de-icers, displacement plows, loaders, rotary brooms and sprayer trucks and spreaders. However, the airport type has been divided into domestic and international.

Geographically, the market has been divided into four major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Out of these regions, North America has accounted the largest market share followed by Europe and APAC. The winters in the North America are long and freezing, which result in snow covered cities and airports. So, there will be a growing need of airport snow removal vehicles, equipment and advanced technology to clear the snow from runways and taxiways, which would drive the airport and airline operations. On the other hand, there has been a limited scope for airport snow removal vehicles and equipment in Europe and APAC, since, the density of snowfall in these two regions is less when compared to the North America, due to presence of more tropical countries.

The report for Global Airport Snow Removal Vehicles and Equipment Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.