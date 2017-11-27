Market Highlights:

The aircraft airframe consists of some crucial flight control systems that are important for the aircraft operations such as take-off and landing, by providing high pitch and roll. Therefore, it is very important for the aircraft operators to ensure high efficiency or productivity of these systems. The major factors driving the global Aircraft Airframe MRO Market are rapid fleet expansion and outsourcing of airframe MRO. The expansion of the existing commercial aircraft fleet and the increasing needs for airframe maintenance would result in increased MRO activities, during the forecast period. Thus, the global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4%, during the forecast period.

This study provides an overview of the global Aircraft Airframe MRO Market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a six-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global aircraft airframe MRO market by its airframe parts, aircraft types, application, and region.

However, the growth of the market is expected to be restrained by the large duration required to carry out aircraft airframe MRO activities. In addition, the increasing retirement of maintenance intensive aircraft deters the market growth.

Major Key Players

Air France KLM Engineering & Maintenance (France),

Singapore Technologies Aerospace (Singapore),

HAECO (Hong Kong),

AAR Corp. (U.S.),

Lufthansa Technik AG (Germany),

GAMECO (China),

Turkish Technic Inc. (Turkey),

Evergreen Aviation Technologies (EGAT) (Taiwan),

Aviation Technical Services (U.S.),

Sabena Technics (France)

The global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4%, from 2017 to 2023.

The report has analyzed the market based on the three segments: airframe parts, aircraft types, and application, in the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. On the basis of airframe parts it comprises of fuselage, wing, windows & windshields, doors, elevator, and others. On basis of aircraft types, the global market has been segmented as narrow-body, wide-body, and others. Moreover, on the basis of application it includes commercial air transport, business and general aviation, and military aviation.

Regional Analysis

The North-American region is expected to dominate the Aircraft Airframe MRO Market, throughout the forecast period, which can be attributed to the presence of the major players in the market such as AAR Corp. and Aviation Technical Services along with the prominent/emerging companies such as Aeroman, Mexicana MRO, and Flightstar.

Concurrently, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region in the aircraft airframe MRO market. The region is emerging in the long-haul international market and it is dependent on the small and medium wide-body aircraft. Owing to this, many airline operators such as Indigo, Tigerair Singapore, Tigerair Australia, and Air Asia have been entering into service, over the years. Moreover the presence of companies such as HAECO, ST Aerospace, and GAMECO in the region act as a catalyst, stimulating the market growth.

This research report has provides the insights, on various levels of analyses such industry analysis, market share analysis leading market players and their profiles. Furthermore the project report also provides the views over the historical market values as well as, pricing and cost analysis of the same.