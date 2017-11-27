According to a new report Global Aerial Imaging Market, published by KBV research, the Global Aerial Imaging Market size is expected to reach $3.2 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 13% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Geospatial Mapping Solution Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 10 % during the forecast period.
The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.7% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Disaster Management Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.9% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Energy & Resource Management Market.
The Government market holds the largest market share in Global Aerial Imaging Market by End User in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 11.3 % during the forecast period. The Agriculture & Forestry market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.5% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Civil Engineering & Archaeology market would garner market size of $536.1 million by 2023.
Full Report: http://kbvresearch.com/aerial-imaging-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Aerial Imaging Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Blom ASA, Fugro N.V., EagleView Technology Corporation, Digital Aerial Solutions, LLC, Cooper Aerial Surveys Co., Landiscor Real Estate Mapping, Kucera International Inc., John Deere Agri Services Inc (GeoVantage, Inc.), and High Eye Aerial Imaging Inc.
Global Aerial Imaging Market Segmentation
By Application
Geospatial Mapping
Disaster Management
Energy & Resource Management
Surveillance & Monitoring
By End User
Government
Energy
Defense
Agriculture & Forestry
Media & Entertainment
Civil Engineering & Archaeology
Others
By Geography
North America Aerial Imaging Market Size
US Aerial Imaging Market Size
Canada Aerial Imaging Market Size
Mexico Aerial Imaging Market Size
Rest of North America Aerial Imaging Market Size
Europe Aerial Imaging Market
Germany Aerial Imaging Market
UK Aerial Imaging Market
France Aerial Imaging Market
Russia Aerial Imaging Market
Spain Aerial Imaging Market
Italy Aerial Imaging Market
Rest of Europe Aerial Imaging Market
Asia Pacific Aerial Imaging Market
China Aerial Imaging Market
Japan Aerial Imaging Market
India Aerial Imaging Market
South Korea Aerial Imaging Market
Singapore Aerial Imaging Market
Malaysia Aerial Imaging Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Aerial Imaging Market
LAMEA Aerial Imaging Market
Brazil Aerial Imaging Market
Argentina Aerial Imaging Market
UAE Aerial Imaging Market
Saudi Arabia Aerial Imaging Market
South Africa Aerial Imaging Market
Nigeria Aerial Imaging Market
Rest of LAMEA Aerial Imaging Market
Companies Profiled
Blom ASA
Fugro N.V.
EagleView Technology Corporation
Digital Aerial Solutions, LLC.
Cooper Aerial Surveys Co.
Landiscor Real Estate Mapping
Kucera International Inc.
John Deere Agri Services Inc (GeoVantage, Inc.)
High Eye Aerial Imaging Inc.
