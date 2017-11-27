According to a new report Global Aerial Imaging Market, published by KBV research, the Global Aerial Imaging Market size is expected to reach $3.2 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 13% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Geospatial Mapping Solution Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 10 % during the forecast period.

The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.7% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Disaster Management Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.9% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Energy & Resource Management Market.

The Government market holds the largest market share in Global Aerial Imaging Market by End User in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 11.3 % during the forecast period. The Agriculture & Forestry market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.5% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Civil Engineering & Archaeology market would garner market size of $536.1 million by 2023.

Full Report: http://kbvresearch.com/aerial-imaging-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Aerial Imaging Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Blom ASA, Fugro N.V., EagleView Technology Corporation, Digital Aerial Solutions, LLC, Cooper Aerial Surveys Co., Landiscor Real Estate Mapping, Kucera International Inc., John Deere Agri Services Inc (GeoVantage, Inc.), and High Eye Aerial Imaging Inc.

