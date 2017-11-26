When companies think about where to locate their office, they usually don’t think about renting an office at a Business Center in an instant, but they certainly should consider it in the long run. Rieta de Soet has been the CEO of De Soet Consulting Business Center in Switzerland for many years. She says, one of the reasons why she likes running a Business Center is, that you get to meet many people and wittness a lot of success stories.

De Soet Consulting does not just rent out office space, they provide their customers with high-quality equipment. Clients can also rent a conference room if necessary or an additional office if they want to expand within the Business Center. Also very benefitial is the network of contacts De Soet Consulting has and their professionell employees, that can support the clients at any time.

This is a perfect solution for young entrepreneurs as well as companies that have been existing for a long time, but want to expand their outreach into a different country or city. It is simple, uncomplicated and cheap. You don’t have any launching costs, no investments and a flexible term of lease. Rieta de Soet says, the availability of offices in a Business Center is also a great benefit for companies coming from abroad, because they get a helping hand from the employees who speak the local language and know the culture and costums.

It is also a good solution for a young entrepreneur, who wants to start self-employment. He gets all the help and information he needs from an experienced and high qualified staff.

Furthermore De Soet Consulting offers an individual telephone service, backoffice, marketing service, translating services, conference rooms and helps building up your marketing organization. No matter what your needs are, De Soet Consulting offers a personal and professional service to absolutely amazing prices, says Dr. Fabian de Soet.