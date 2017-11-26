Klarm Machining, specializing in rapid turnaround of CNC machined and turned prototypes, has been commended by its customers for covering for machine shops across the country whose employees depart in mass during hunting season, extending lead-times. Klarm Machining’s consistent 1 to 2 week lead-times fill the gap during this time period, curing manufacturing’s “hunting season blues”.

“We recognize that hunting is an important pastime for many employees at China machine shops . Our shop is prepared to provide relief to these shops and their customers when the shops are not able to meet their normal lead-times due to employee time off for hunting,” says Watson, General Manager of Klarm Machining. “With our multiple in-house milling and turning centers, we can literally cut days if not weeks off delivery lead times.”

Klarm Machining used the exhibition to demonstrate their latest ‘Pictures by PC 3.4’ CAD/CAM solution, and the incorporated 5 axis programming enhancements. To start, the company targeted the lengthy toolpath calculation times associated with 5 axis simultaneous machining, and invited visitors to benchmark their latest multi threaded toolpath calculations. Taking advantage of computers with multiple processors, tests made during the exhibition provided consistent speed gains for the calculation of complex 5 axis toolpaths of up to 50% on the dual core PC used during the show, with the company estimating gains of up to 60-70% on quad core variants.

In addition, Klarm Machining used the live machining of an impeller to highlight the main theme of the show, that of providing increased control over 5 axis machining strategies. Essential when machining extremely tight areas where the potential of a crash between machine and part are high, the company’s ‘5 Axis Synchronization’ technology provided the ability to individually specify the orientation of the tool at specific points on the part. Interpolating the toolpath between these designated tool orientations, and part’s surface directions, 5 axis toolpaths were generated enabling the safe and optimal machining of complex parts.

Complementing the 50 employees on first and second shifts, Klarm Machining’s 15 employee third shift is a powerful contributor to ensuring that they turn expedited parts in days, not weeks. Klarm Machining is now running around the clock from 8:00 am Monday morning to 8:00 pm Sunday evening.

“Rapid growth required the purchasing of more CNC machining centers to meet demand” said Watson, “Our new, much larger shop has room for many more CNC machining and turning centers in the future as we continue to grow”

Klarm Machining is one of the largest dedicated Rapid Prototype and CNC Machining companies in China . Working in a variety of plastics and metals including tool steels and stainless steels, Klarm Machining delivers parts complete to customer prints including drilling, tapping and inserting heli-coils as required. Typical quantities of custom machined prototypes are one to twenty parts.

About Us

Klarm Machining focuses strictly on providing CNC machined parts and prototypes and time sensitive short run parts to new product developers and engineers. Typical quote response time is under 24 hours and most parts are shipped in one to two weeks. A 48-hour fast expedite prototype machined part service is also available. Parts such as plates, heat sinks, shafts, and blocks are milled and turned to data from Solidworks, Pro/E, Inventor, Unigraphics, Catia and other 3D CAD data sources from stainless steel, tool steel, aluminum, and plastics such as Delrin/ acetal, polycarbonate, and PEEK.

Media Contact:

Company: Guangzhou Klarm Machining Ltd

Contact: Lanny Larm

Phone: +86-20-3486-3083

Address: Guangzhou, China

Email: klarm.machining@gmail.com

Website: http://www.cncmachinings.com